Tourist mom and teen daughter recall horror after being struck by stray bullets in NYC

By Haley Brown
New York Post
 4 days ago
The mother was grazed on her chest and her arm, while the daughter was shot on her finger and grazed on the neck. Tomas E. Gaston

An innocent 13-year-old tourist and her mom who were shot by stray bullets inside a Bronx bodega told The Post on Monday that “it’s scary we live in a country like this” amid the Big Apple’s rising crime.

Beatriz Jimenez, 46, and her daughter, Jehieli Duran, had only just arrived from San Antonio, Texas, when they were shot inside the bodega on the corner of Southern Boulevard and Jennings Street on Sunday night.

“I was very excited to visit New York … And well, it was the first day we got here, and it’s just kind of like changed my perspective on New York.,” the injured teen told The Post.

“We just never expected it to happen here in New York.”

A bullet tore through Jehieli’s hand and grazed her neck, while her mother’s chest was also nicked by a bullet after the gunfire erupted on the street outside just before 9 p.m.

“It was just very scary,” Jehieli recalled. “I just hear a bullet and my mom pulls me down and we run to the back of the store.”

Her distraught mom added, “It was scary because I saw my daughter was bleeding from her neck and I thought the bullet went in. As a mother I was thinking my child is going to die.”

Jehieli’s father and her two siblings were also inside the bodega when the gunfire rang out.

“My siblings were crying,” Jehieli said.

Just moments before the mother and daughter were struck, a 22-year-old woman walking her dog was shot in the leg with a stray bullet just blocks away from the bodega, police said.

Beatriz Jimenez described the feeling of what it was like being victim of a bodega shooting.

Authorities believe the two shootings are linked, but no arrests have yet been made.

Two armed men on Citibikes were firing guns at a fleeing car when the three innocent females got caught in the crossfire, sources told The Post.

The mother and daughter were both treated at Jacobi Hospital before being released early Monday.

The other woman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in a stable condition, police said.

The three innocent bystanders were among 12 people shot across the city in a six-hour bloody stretch on Sunday night, cops said.

On Saturday, five people were shot in as many incidents, compared to seven in six incidents in 2021, cops said. Friday saw nine people shot in six incidents, compared to the same number of victims in seven incidents on that day last year.

Between Friday and Sunday, a total of 26 people were shot in 18 incidents across the Big Apple, according to the latest NYPD figures. A total of 22 people were shot in 17 incidents on those days last year, authorities said.

Five homicides were also reported over the weekend, compared to four during the same period in 2021.

New York Post

