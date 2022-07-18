ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Longtime educator Steve Link announces candidacy for School Board

By Press Release
an17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Livingston Parish Educator and Albany resident Steve Link has announced his candidacy for Livingston Parish School Board District 9. “For thirty years, I have been in the classroom as a teacher or administrator, and I know firsthand how we can help our students succeed,” said Link. “I am ready to...

www.an17.com

Related
an17.com

Lyle qualifies for School Board in St. Tammany

James Lyle, a lifelong resident of Pearl River, has qualified to run for St. Tammany Parish School Board in District 8. Lyle, a professional dog trainer who is the largest domestic supplier of canines to the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, is the father of two grown children. Lyle ran for the same position in 2018, helping force then-incumbent Peggy Seeley into a runoff, which she lost; the victor in that race, Michael Winkler, is not seeking a second term, and Seeley is trying to regain the seat.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
an17.com

Dominguez seeks re-election to Tangi School Board District I

Incumbent Rose Quave Dominguez, a lifelong resident of the Bedico/Ponchatoula area, announced her candidacy for the Tangipahoa Parish School Board District I seat on Wednesday. In a statement sent to media, Dominguez outlined her platform as follows:. There are many issues facing our education system every day. Improvement and progress...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Qualifying for Nov 8 primary includes two dozen+ local candidates, not counting regional offices

The race is on to the Nov. 8 primary election as those vying for public office begin to file their official notice of candidacy this week. Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court Gary Stanga welcomed more than two dozen local candidates to his office inside the Amite Courthouse for qualifying on Wednesday. Stanga said the first day of qualifying included eight of the nine incumbents for Tangipahoa Parish School Board, as well as candidates for Hammond and Kentwood municipal offices.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Port Allen High School mourns loss of senior band member

PORT ALLEN, La (BRPROUD) — Port Allen High School and the Port Allen Band of Blue is mourning the loss of their senior trumpet player, 17-year-old Ian Kirby. According to the school, Kirby was killed in a sightseeing plane crash in Colorado with his mother, Sandra Kirby, and sister, Amanda Kirby, on Sunday morning. West Baton Rouge school officials said Amanda was an incoming eighth grader and aspiring clarinet player for the high school’s band.
PORT ALLEN, LA
an17.com

Gerald “Jerry” Paul Westmoreland

Gerald “Jerry” Paul Westmoreland, age 74, went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was born and raised in Baker, LA and graduated from Baker High School. Jerry made his home in Denham Springs when he married his wife, Shyrl, and raised their beautiful family. He retired from Exxon in 2002, which gave him more time to pursue his favorite pastime – fishing. Jerry was an avid fisherman and was especially proud of his biggest catch, an 11 lb. 11 oz. bass that he caught on Lake Guerrero in Mexico. When he wasn’t fishing, he loved spending time at his 2nd home, that he built himself, in Gloster, MS. Jerry loved the peace and quiet that Mississippi offered. He was not a hunter because he was too soft-hearted to kill any of the animals, but thoroughly enjoyed watching and feeding the wildlife on the property. Jerry was an exceptional man who loved his family deeply and will be forever missed.
BAKER, LA
an17.com

Myrna Kathlyn Leader Polk

Myrna Kathlyn Leader Polk, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother passed away on July 19, 2022 at her home in Whitehall, Louisiana at the age of 85 after a strong battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her three daughters, Wanda Halker (Johnny), Kimberly Bourgeois, and Andre' Pinion (Keith); 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Diane) and Bornie (Telvina) Leader; and step-daughter, Kathy Oncale (Blaine). She is preceded in death by her husband, Wade L. Polk Sr.; parents, Florin and Amy Leader; brothers, Fernel and LeClare (PeeWee) Leader; Nanny, Eldit Leader; and stepson, Wade L. Polk Jr.
WHITEHALL, LA
an17.com

Frances Rae Lee Saurage

Frances Rae Lee Saurage, at the age of 85, entered eternal rest peacefully on the evening of July 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Folsom, Louisiana on February 3, 1937 to Charlie Lee of Folsom and Cassan Thompson Lee of Folsom. She...
FOLSOM, LA
WAFB

Former Ascension Parish Court judge dies

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A long-time, former Ascension Parish Court judge has died. The 23rd Judicial District and Ascension Parish Court announced Judge Pegram J. Mire Jr. passed away early Tuesday morning, July 19. Flags at all courthouse buildings in the district will be lowered until after Mire’s memorial services.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
an17.com

Steven Phillip Starns

Mr. Steven Phillip Starns, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Covington, LA, at the age of 62. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Karl Starns, Jr.; and Joan Yvonne Bass, and a brother, Michael David Starns. Mr. Starns is survived by...
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Jack "Jessica" Hare

Jack C Hare, "Jessica," of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the age of 35. She was born on Friday, May 29, 1987, in Hammond, Louisiana. Jessica is survived by her father, Jack Hare, mother, Sheryl Davis, sister, Tonya Smith, and her brothers,...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Jazmyn Nykole Files

Jazmyn Nykole Files, beloved daughter to Deadra Files and JD Economu, entered eternal rest on Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022. Jazmyn entered this world full of love for everyone 15 years ago on August 24, 2006, in Covington, Louisiana. Anyone who had the pleasure to know Jazmyn, knew her love for softball, music, and Snapchat. She had a way bringing people into her world with her infectious smile and contagious laugh. Though Jazmyn was only here for 15 years she made an impact on everyone around her that will last a lifetime. Jazmyn was the best sister that any sibling could ask for. She was nurturing, loving, and caring will all her family members, and everyone felt uniquely special around her. The relationships that she cultivated with everyone she knew will be her greatest legacy. She will live forever in the hearts of everyone she touched but especially in the hearts of her siblings.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Alicia Dauser Branch

Alicia Dauser Branch, 51, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was a native of Jefferson, LA and a resident of Angie, LA. She is survived by her husband, Kendel Branch of Angie, LA; son, Dustin Branch of Hammond, LA; daughter and son-in-law, Ashlee and Landon Johnston and grandchildren, Natalee and Charlee Johnston of Slidell, LA; mother, Judith Rohr Dauser of Franklinton, LA; brother, Adam Dauser of Gretna, LA; brother and sister-in-law, Damon and Katherine Dauser and nieces, Chelsea and Zoe Dauser of Baton Rouge, LA; sister and brother-in-law, Babbette and Todd Bonura and niece, Brooke Bonura of Covington, LA; mother-in-law, Betty Boyd Branch of Bogalusa, LA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and James Sullivan and nieces, Maegan Clifton and Callie Sullivan of Jacksonville, FL and several close cousins.
ANGIE, LA
an17.com

Tarquin Mearidy

Tarquin Demitchel Mearidy, a resident of Tangipahoa, LA, answered the Master’s Call to come home and receive his reward on July 13, 2022. He was loved and will be missed by so many people. The Mearidy family is asking that you continue to pray for them during their time of need.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
WWL

Jason Williams' clothing, house expenses, payment to mom a target of prosecution

NEW ORLEANS — Jason Williams deducted professional fees that went to his mother, clothing costs and a second residence, a special agent of the IRS testified in court Friday. Agent Tim Moore recounted the payment to Williams’ mother along with over $10,000 in clothing that shouldn’t have been allowed, he said. Moore said that clothing can only be deducted if it is necessary for that type of business and something that you wouldn’t use elsewhere like a haz-mat suit or a police uniform.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating overnight shooting in Denham Springs subdivision

LIVINGSTON - Deputies are asking homeowners to check their surveillance systems after a reported shooting in a Denham Springs neighborhood overnight. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 4H Club Road near the Nickens Lake neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. over reports of gunfire. The sheriff's office said it's unclear how many shots were fired but that it did not appear residents in the subdivision were the "intended targets."
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Obstruction of Mail

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Obstruction of Mail. Louisiana – On July 20, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Sierra Hudson, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty to obstruction of mail in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1701 on July 15, 2022. Hudson was sentenced to five years’ probation, 100 hours of community service, a $1,000.00 fine, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee by United States District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

LaPlace sisters set sights on Junior Olympics

LAPLACE — LaPlace residents Amyrie Ivey, 16, and Kiyari Ivey, 11, will represent St. John the Baptist Parish during the 2022 Junior Olympics being held July 30 through August 6 in Greensboro, North Carolina. This year marks the girls’ third time competing at the national level. Both girls are...
LAPLACE, LA

