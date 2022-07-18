Longtime educator Steve Link announces candidacy for School Board

Alicia Dauser Branch, 51, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was a native of Jefferson, LA and a resident of Angie, LA. She is survived by her husband, Kendel Branch of Angie, LA; son, Dustin Branch of Hammond, LA; daughter and son-in-law, Ashlee and Landon Johnston and grandchildren, Natalee and Charlee Johnston of Slidell, LA; mother, Judith Rohr Dauser of Franklinton, LA; brother, Adam Dauser of Gretna, LA; brother and sister-in-law, Damon and Katherine Dauser and nieces, Chelsea and Zoe Dauser of Baton Rouge, LA; sister and brother-in-law, Babbette and Todd Bonura and niece, Brooke Bonura of Covington, LA; mother-in-law, Betty Boyd Branch of Bogalusa, LA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and James Sullivan and nieces, Maegan Clifton and Callie Sullivan of Jacksonville, FL and several close cousins.
