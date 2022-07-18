Longtime educator Steve Link announces candidacy for School Board

Jazmyn Nykole Files, beloved daughter to Deadra Files and JD Economu, entered eternal rest on Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022. Jazmyn entered this world full of love for everyone 15 years ago on August 24, 2006, in Covington, Louisiana. Anyone who had the pleasure to know Jazmyn, knew her love for softball, music, and Snapchat. She had a way bringing people into her world with her infectious smile and contagious laugh. Though Jazmyn was only here for 15 years she made an impact on everyone around her that will last a lifetime. Jazmyn was the best sister that any sibling could ask for. She was nurturing, loving, and caring will all her family members, and everyone felt uniquely special around her. The relationships that she cultivated with everyone she knew will be her greatest legacy. She will live forever in the hearts of everyone she touched but especially in the hearts of her siblings.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO