ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Drazan: ‘Pro-life woman,’ aware of Oregon laws

By Dan Tilkin
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxNYN_0gkBzrIe00

Christine Drazan has no plans to proactively push abortion limitations in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan is unapologetic for her stance on abortion rights.

“I am in fact a pro-life woman,” Drazan told KOIN 6 News in an interview. “It is a faith-based decision for me and I don’t shy away from that. Recognizing as well that Oregon law has enshrined in Oregon law every feature of Roe v Wade and despite the Supreme Court ruling there is in fact no uncertainty within the State of Oregon for what abortion services will remain.”

KOIN – Your Local Election Headquarters

Drazan said if a bill came to her desk to expand abortion access she would veto it. But she does not plan to proactively push laws to limit abortion rights in Oregon in the Democrat-controlled legislature.

The other major candidates, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated Betsy Johnson, previously told KOIN 6 News they are in favor of abortion rights.

Comments / 50

Rick Gable
3d ago

I will be voting for Drazen. Those on the other side who attack and villify anyone with opposing views show their lack of respect for freedoms guaranteed to us in the US Constitution. Freedom of speech is the 1st Amendment for a reason. Shouting down opposing views and making disparaging remarks toward someone with a differing view are the acts of a coward and a bully. Snide little comments are the actions of a weak mind with a weaker argument.

Reply(5)
29
brenda
4d ago

All three candidates are losers we are doomed Oregon is a woke joke state with no morals or values

Reply(1)
13
Drwils
4d ago

She has my vote . No communist democrats. They can’t define a woman anyway.

Reply(3)
32
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Opinion: Don't punish all Oregon boaters because of one person

Palmer Kellum: As a river homeowner and lifelong resident, hearing and seeing watercraft users comes with the territory.For over 60 years I've lived on the Willamette River, within three miles of Meldrum Bar. It's the best place in the world to live and, until recently, the best place to be a boater. In the past few years, Oregon's waterways have been inundated with regulations and ordinances. Our lakes and rivers are some of the most over-regulated in the country. Now there's another ordinance up for consideration. An egregious overreach that punishes all personal watercraft users for the actions of one...
OREGON STATE
The Daily Score

Oregon Just Slashed Parking Mandates. 5 Things That Might Happen Next

On Thursday, Oregon approved the largest rollback to parking mandates in modern US history. The unanimous vote by the state’s land use commission came through an unusual channel: an administrative action, ordered by the governor, that breathed new ambition into the broadly written land use laws that have gradually shaped Oregon for 50 years.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
KOIN 6 News

These 19 Oregon counties should mask up indoors amid COVID surge, CDC says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new community risk level map for Oregon shows residents in 19 counties should consider wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its new community risk levels on Thursday evening, putting 19 counties in the high-risk level, 16 other Oregon counties at medium risk and one county in the state at low risk. The latest risk level assessment comes days after Oregon Health Authority officials warned state residents of a spike in COVID-19 cases as BA.5 becomes the predominant virus strain in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Oregon DHS: Two missing babies may be at risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help finding two babies who went missing on July 7 and who could be at risk. The state says 13-month-old Nova Millsap and 7-week-old Artimay Millsap went missing with their parents, Charles Millsap and Kayla Spills, in Bend.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
mybasin.com

New Wolf Pack Confirmed in Western Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported yesterday that a new wolf pack has established itself in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management unit in Klamath and Deschutes counties. Not yet named, the wolf family gave birth to at least five pups this year, which were photographed on July 4 by a department trail camera.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon Gov. Brown asks court to dismiss lawsuit on lack of public defenders

PORTLAND, Ore. — If the state files charges against you but you cannot afford an attorney, it is your constitutional right to have one appointed to you. A lawsuit filed in May is asking the court to dismiss charges against five individuals who continuously had their case rescheduled because the state of Oregon does not have enough public defenders.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Pro Life#Legislature#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#Republican#The Supreme Court#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
kbnd.com

OHA: St. Charles Among Most Strained Hospitals In Oregon

BEND, OR -- Hospitals in Central and Southern Oregon have been especially hard hit by the latest increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Although, State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger told reporters Wednesday, "Hospitals are stressed across the state, due to patients with COVID-19, as well as other diseases in conjunction with impacts on the workforce from COVID-19 as we are 2.5 years into our battle with this disease."
BEND, OR
987thebull.com

Oregon Health Authority Gives Double Virus Update

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday gave an update on both COVID-19 and Monkeypox. First, State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger announced that while cases are leveling off in Oregon, hospitalizations remain high, “Likely driven by infections linked to the predominance of BA.4 and now BA.5…OHA also believes that B.A. 5 has gained predominance here in Oregon.”
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Five wolf pups photographed in Oregon could represent a new pack

Researchers have snapped a photo of an adult wolf with five pups roaming the Oregon wilderness and say it could represent the establishment of a new wolf pack in the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife captured the image July 4 in the Upper Deschutes Wildlife Management Unit, which spans Deschutes and Klamath counties.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy