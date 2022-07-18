ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-Semitic flyers left on driveways in Cook and Lake counties, authorities investigating

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities in Cook and Lake counties are investigating after anti-Semitic literature was left on driveways over the weekend.

Flyers in weighted plastic bags were found in Palatine Township, Schaumburg and Long Grove neighborhoods.

The flyers feature photos of American politicians of Jewish descent and Jewish historical figures.

A spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff's Office said "it takes all instances of hate speech seriously."

Long Grove Village President Bill Jacob said "we have zero-tolerance for radical individuals seeking to sow hate."

Comments / 22

politicallyincorrect
4d ago

democrats should take notice of this and think long and hard if they really want to be a part of the next fraudulent scheme they have cooking

Reply(5)
5
Mindful Synergies
3d ago

Hmm. I believe your wrong and this just goes to show you, why many Republicans don't want to be apart of these semantics and rhetoric of the newest Republican moves. Like Bailey, when I found his campaign manager was at our nation's Capitol after voting for him in primaries, many of us fear the Trump Era, so definitely keep writing posts like yours so more Republicans will change their minds and vote Democrat. I do not like either IL. candidate but given the choice of the BS posts like this, I can only hope our Nation gets some educated, younger "real" politicians who will run. No one needs to think long and hard anymore keep posting politicallyincorrect as I screenshot and share what more or how much worse Republicans are getting. TBH everyone except Native Americans came from other countries. B.S at its finest! I hope our State Police find these people. State Police need to investigate all these posts like yours! Forwarded.

Reply
3
News2U
4d ago

This is journalism? The flyers have photos of people and that’s hate speech? Our intrepid fact checkers would say this lacks context if they had any credibility.

Reply(2)
2
