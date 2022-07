AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – July 20 marked 10 years since the Aurora theater shooting, the night a gunman opened fire at a midnight movie killing 12 people and wounding 70 more. FOX31 is remembering the victims, the heroes and those involved in seeking justice on this 10-year milestone. George Brauchler, the former 18th Judicial District Attorney who tried the case, reflected on the trial.

