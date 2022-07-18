ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MN Lottery

By The Associated Press
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (eleven,...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

voiceofalexandria.com

Storms possible Saturday, greatest risk across eastern Minnesota

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that Saturday is looking to have a good shot at seeing some strong to severe storms. They say that this is especially a concern in eastern Minnesota to western Wisconsin by the early afternoon to early evening. Officials say that all hazard types are...
CHANHASSEN, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Hurdler Camacho-Quinn cherishes Olympic gold for Puerto Rico

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The title of Olympic hurdles champion carries a lot of weight for Jasmine Camacho-Quinn after becoming Puerto Rico’s first champion in track and field in Tokyo. The standout from South Carolina is learning to deal with the pressure. She will be a favorite this weekend at the world championships in Oregon as a proud nation watches. She’s already a big name in Puerto Rico, where her mom is from. Her name appeared on billboards after her Olympic win. She had a parade in her honor and met some of the country’s biggest names. She appreciated all the attention but now is eager to get back to the work of winning more gold medals.
SPORTS
voiceofalexandria.com

Gov. Tony Evers criticizes Republicans for school cuts, ‘using our kids as political pawns’

Gov. Tony Evers signs the 2021-23 biennial budget at Cumberland Elementary School in Whitefish Bay, after making 50 partial vetoes (screenshot | Gov. Evers Facebook video) At the annual Wisconsin Public Education Network Summer Summit, held this year in Eau Claire, Gov. Tony Evers praised assembled public school advocates Thursday, as well as state schools superintendent Jill Underly for fighting against school budget cuts and resisting rightwing culture-war ideas he called “radical.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Missing man found dead in northern Minnesota

(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities in northern Minnesota report that a missing Bemidji-area man has been found dead. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office led a search for 21-year-old Logan Roy Wednesday morning and discovered his body about three quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township. He was last seen walking on Highway 89 Sunday evening. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Roy’s official cause of death.
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota inmate found dead in his cell

(Litchfield, MN)--Authorities are investigating the death of a Dassel man in the Meeker County jail. The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Brady Schmidt was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning and later died in the hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Schmidt was jailed on a D-U-I charge.
LITCHFIELD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

In C.R. stop, DeJear rallies Democrats to unseat Reynolds in ‘tough’ race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Medical marijuana to be offered at state's dispensaries

(St. Paul, MN)--Medical marijuana patients in Minnesota will be eligible to buy gummies and chews from the state’s medical cannabis dispensaries on August First. Medical Cannabis Office director Chris Tholkes says these state-approved medical cannabis gummies and chews differ from the recently legalized hemp-derived THC edibles. She says the medical cannabis products are “very precisely laboratory tested.” Registered patients should make a consultation appointment to get pre-approved at a dispensary.
SAINT PAUL, MN
#Mn Lottery
voiceofalexandria.com

South Dakota lawmakers grill Secretary of State about elections

(The Center Square) - Potential illegal use of drop boxes, delayed election results, and reports of voters being denied Republican ballots were some of the concerns raised during the South Dakota Legislative Operations and Audit Committee. South Dakota lawmakers grilled Secretary of State Steve Barnett about the use of drop...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman files guilty plea in connection to the death of a Garfield man last year

(Pine County, MN)--A woman has reportedly filed a petition to enter a guilty plea in connection to the death of a Douglas County veteran who was killed while on his way to one of his last drill weekends in Duluth. The petition was signed and filed on Monday by Tabitha...
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin lawmakers: Rule of law, not Elections Commission guides absentee ballot rules

(The Center Square) – The long battle between Republican lawmakers and Wisconsin’s Elections Commission is not showing any signs of ending. The latest came Wednesday when the legislature’s Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules killed an emergency rule from the Elections Commission that would have allowed local election clerks to correct mistakes on voters’ absentee ballots, a process otherwise known as curing.
WISCONSIN STATE

