Hawkins County, TN

Summer Wells disappearance: Fate of reward money to be decided by courts

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. - More than 13 months after young Summer Moon-Utah Wells disappeared from her northeast Tennessee home, the organization who had been raising a nearly $74,000 reward wants a court to decide what to do with the money. The Church Hill Rescue Squad has been integral in...

WSET

3 children found safe, marks 100th recovery for Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Three missing and endangered children were found safe Wednesday, marking the 100th recovery for the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit. The Victims of Justice of Trafficking Act was passed in 2015. Since then, the Abingdon Division of the U.S. Marshals Service and partner agency members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force have worked to recover missing and endangered children in area communities.
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Drug activity report in Kingsport leads to 2 arrests

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A call to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) concerning possible drug activity from a residence at the 200 block of Asbury Street led to two people’s arrests Wednesday. A news release from the agency revealed that deputies arrested Susan R. Adams, 40, and Matthew J. Carpenter, 39, on other outstanding […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Officials give details of Morristown Regional Airport operation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are finally some answers about a joint Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Agency operation that took place at the Morristown Regional Airport. While not everything is clear, a DEA official was able to shed a little light on the situation. WVLT News originally...
MORRISTOWN, TN
elizabethton.com

Business owner faces criminal charges for allowing massive tire dump

Criminal charges have been filed against the business owner who created a massive, illegal tire dump in downtown Elizabethton. Timothy Sherrill Zimmerman, of Johnson City, has been charged with aggravated criminal littering for his role in allowing discarded tires to amass at his former business, Betsy Used Tires and Batteries, 332 West Elk Ave.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Tennessee State
Crime & Safety
WJHL

JCPD arrest two on child endangerment, neglect charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has charged two people with multiple counts of child endangerment. According to a release from the JCPD, Helen Coy and David Miller, both of Johnson City, have each been charged with two counts of Heinous Aggravated Child Endangerment, one count of Aggravated Child Endangerment […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman allegedly assaulted man with drywall hammer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a woman after she allegedly hit a man in the head with a drywall hammer. According to a release, Sharon L. Carlton of Johnson City was charged with aggravated domestic assault after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Amber Alert
Don Wells
WJHL

WCSO: Inmate violated protective order 17 times

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 24-year-old Jonesborough man is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon to face more than a dozen charges. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Troy J. Ellison was already behind bars at the detention center when he was accused of calling a person who had a protective order against him. Phone records reportedly showed multiple phone calls.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

California men indicted in connection with Wise County fentanyl overdose cases

ABINGDON — Two California men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a cross-country scheme that left two Wise County teens hospitalized for fentanyl overdoses. A federal grand jury in Abingdon U.S. District Court on Tuesday handed down indictments against Alexander Ortiz, 25, Fullerton, and Jorge Efrain Perez Jr., 24, Anaheim, each with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl which resulted in serious bodily injury to victims J.M. and J.W.
WISE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Woman Arrested After Hitting Boyfriend In Head With Drywall Hammer

Johnson City Police arrest a woman who allegedly took a dry wall hammer and hit her boyfriend in the head. Police responded to 2804 Plymouth Road No.5 and arrested Sharon L. Carlton. Authorities say a male victim on the scene told them his girlfriend had struck in the head with a drywall hammer. Police reported the male had injuries consistent with the allegations he made. Carlton is charged with aggravated Domestic Assault. Carlton is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on bond.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Explosion reported at Sevierville manufacturing plant

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There was an explosion Thursday afternoon at a manufacturing plant near the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport, responders on the scene told WVLT News. The explosion happened at Johnson Matthey Catalysts, located at 1246 Airport Road, officials said. They also told WVLT News that the company had...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WJHL

California pair indicted for supplying fentanyl linked to teen ODs

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A California pair has been indicted for supplying fentanyl linked to Wise County teen overdoses. According to a release, a federal grand jury has charged Alexander Ortiz, 35, of Fullerton, Calif. and Jorge Efrain Perez Jr., 24, of Anaheim, Calif., with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wtloam.com

Two Women Arrested In Pulaski County Drug Investigation

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants. Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag. The driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth. Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

