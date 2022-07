On July 20, 2022 Kenner Police Officers observed Justin Cipriani obstructing traffic, interfering with the flow of traffic and causing a dangerous situation for himself and others at Williams Blvd at its intersection with Veterans Hwy. Officers learned he was asking passing motorists for money. It was discovered that Cipriani had an attachment out for his arrest. Upon arrest officers found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia (burned spoon and syringes with hypodermic needles), he was arrested accordingly.

KENNER, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO