The number of wrestlers who are currently dealing with injuries is quite high at the moment, and it looks like you can add another name to the list. Last week Sami Zayn appeared on SmackDown with his arm in a sling, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sami Zayn’s injury is legit. However, it’s being said that the injury is not major. The hope is that Sami will be able to return to in-ring competition in a few weeks.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO