Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary together.The couple first met when the TV judge was 18 and her dad was managing the rocker’s band Black Sabbath.They married in July 1982 and went on to have three children – and their own reality TV show – together.On Monday (4 July), both Sharon and Ozzy celebrated their 40-year marriage on social media.Ozzy, 73, shared a picture of the couple on their wedding day to Instagram, with Sharon wearing a white dress and veil while Ozzy sported a white suit with a garland of leaves around his neck.“40...

