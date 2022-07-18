ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

WATCH: Fire burns South Abilene home, string of fires Monday afternoon

By Karley Cross
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – During an afternoon of fires, another fire burned in South Abilene, fully engulfing a house.

Fire burns in Abilene’s far south area, threatens multiple structures

Abilene Fire Department (AFD) crews arrived to a house on fire in the 1700 block of Sewell Street just before 6:30 Monday evening. AFD confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that the fire was under control by 7:00.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm on-site that nobody was home when the fire began and nobody was injured.

In a press release, AFD said crews saw heavy smoke and fire emerging from the side of the home. Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kfTC_0gkBxKgR00

The cost of estimated loss in this house fire is $2,500. Officials said American Red Cross also responded to the fire to assist the resident of the home.

The cause of this fire remains unknown.

