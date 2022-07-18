WATCH: Fire burns South Abilene home, string of fires Monday afternoon

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – During an afternoon of fires, another fire burned in South Abilene, fully engulfing a house.

Abilene Fire Department (AFD) crews arrived to a house on fire in the 1700 block of Sewell Street just before 6:30 Monday evening. AFD confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that the fire was under control by 7:00.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm on-site that nobody was home when the fire began and nobody was injured.

In a press release, AFD said crews saw heavy smoke and fire emerging from the side of the home. Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage area.

The cost of estimated loss in this house fire is $2,500. Officials said American Red Cross also responded to the fire to assist the resident of the home.

The cause of this fire remains unknown.

