Coastal Commission OKs De Anaza Cove Cleanup and Expansion of RV Camping

The De Anza Cove area with the abandoned mobile homes in the foreground. Courtesy Northeast MB LLC

The California Coastal Commission has given the go-ahead for a cleanup of the De Anza Cove area that includes the addition of 147 recreational-vehicle campsites on Mission Bay.

Northeast MB LLC, operator of Mission Bay RV Resort and the adjacent Campland on the Bay, will remove a number of abandoned mobile homes and associated debris and repair bike and pedestrian paths through the area.

The expansion of RV slots will increase the number of low-cost campsites in the area to approximately 1,000.

“This is a huge victory and step forward for the city, public and environment,” said Jacob Gelfand, chief operating officer of Northeast MB, after last week’s meeting of the Coastal Commission.

“We intend to work around the clock to make De Anza Cove cleaner and more accessible for San Diego families, visitors and wildlife, and provide enhanced camping access to help address the shortage of affordable overnight accommodations along San Diego’s coastline,” Gelfand said.

Rates for overnight camping start at $60, and the company has a free camping program for underserved families.

The city of San Diego is working on a long-term plan for De Anza Cove that may include restoration of adjacent wetlands.