These are not just “license plate readers.” The cameras, now being installed around town for use by the Providence Police Department, will run 24-hours/day and will be recording much more data than your plate (see image below). Fortunately, some City Council members are tapping the brakes on this intrusive technology. Last night Helen Anthony, Rachel Miller, Katherine Kerwin, and John Goncalves were to introduce a resolution calling for the PPD to “halt its implementation of license plate cameras until the council can review plans for their use.” (ProJo 7.21.22)

