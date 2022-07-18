ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos of European heatwave show a stark juxtaposition: Beachgoers flocked to the ocean to cool off as smoke from nearby fires billow behind them

By Erin Snodgrass
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZTTp_0gkBw7l600
Two men cool themselves with water from a public sprinkler on a hot and sunny day in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
  • Europe is battling an unprecedented heatwave and several blazing wildfires.
  • Spain, France, and the UK have recorded temperatures in the 100s this week.
  • More than 1,100 people in Spain and Portugal have died from heat-related causes in the last week.

