A resurfaced 2003 interview shows that Jennifer Lopez planned to take Ben Affleck's last name the first time they were engaged

By Esme Mazzeo
 4 days ago
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend "The Last Duel" New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on October 09, 2021 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez has legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck after marrying Ben Affleck.
  • She told the world she'd be an Affleck in an interview with "Access Hollywood" during their first engagement.
  • Lopez described love as "twenty years patient" in a post about her Las Vegas wedding.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas over the weekend after a three-month engagement, TMZ originally reported. Legal documents from Clark County, Nevada show that Lopez has legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, a move that she told the world she'd make during the couple's first engagement decades ago.

Amidst news of Lopez's marriage and name change, a clip of an old interview she did with Pat O'Brien for "Access Hollywood" in 2003 is recirculating on social media.

Lopez was cooking when O'Brien asked her, "A week after you're married, what will your name be?"

The "Marry Me" star didn't hesitate when she answered, "Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously." She appeared to be distinguishing that she'll still be professionally known by the last name "Lopez" but would go by "Affleck" in her personal life.

In the video, Lopez confirmed that her stationery would say "Jennifer Affleck." But as for her stage name, she joked that "J.Aff doesn't have quite the same ring to it" as J.Lo does.

Lopez shared intimate details of her weekend nuptials with the world via her newsletter "On The J. Lo."

Apparently, the couple and their children (who were all witnesses to the ceremony) arrived to the Little White Wedding Chapel too late to be married by the king of rock and roll himself.

"They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)," she wrote.

The "Dear Ben" singer even painted a picture for her fans of what it was like to wait in line before exchanging their vows.

"[We] stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us, two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage," Lopez wrote.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2022. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

She said she wore a dress "from an old movie," and Affleck wore a tuxedo jacket from his closet. She described the experience as "the best possible wedding we could have imagined."

She called the day "one we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

Affleck and Lopez first met on the set of their movie "Gigli" (released in 2003) and began dating in 2002. They were engaged by November of that year, but postponed their first wedding days before it was meant to happen and officially broke up by January 2004.

The couple rekindled their relationship 17 years later after Lopez split from her longtime partner Alex Rodriguez and Affleck broke up with girlfriend Ana de Armas.

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez wrote in her "On The J.Lo" announcement.

