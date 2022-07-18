ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Pavement repairs closing Champaign road on Wednesday

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a stretch of a road in Champaign later this week in order to allow for the repair of pavement failures.

Weather permitting, Fox Drive will be closing between Devonshire and Knollwood Drives on Wednesday and will reopen later that same day. The contractor will attempt to complete the repairs as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes of travel while the closure is in effect. They are also asked to avoid parking on the street near the construction zone or in areas that are posted “No Parking.”

