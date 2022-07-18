ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Here's what to expect from the national 988 lifeline in Arizona

 4 days ago
PHOENIX — It should be a little easier for anyone seeking help with a mental health crisis to get help. 988 went live over the weekend as a national helpline to connect people to a crisis counselor. The FCC says geolocation services are currently not enabled for 988...

azbigmedia.com

Here’s why experts say Arizona housing market is on a precipice

Affordability in the Arizona housing market is collapsing expeditiously due to an overall lack of inventory, rapidly increasing prices and rising interest rates, according to a new report. Economists at the Common Sense Institute Arizona (CSI), a nonprofit research organization specializing in issues related to economic development, found that Arizona’s...
DNA could finally solve decades-old Arizona murder

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It's a decades-old mystery that still haunts Arizona's high country. On June 12, 1987, Cathy Sposito went out with her friends for dinner. The New York native was in Yavapai County for school, studying at Prescott College. She told her friends she planned to go hiking in the morning but they didn't realize they'd never see her again.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Abortion rights group opposes effort to restore Arizona ban

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Arizona said in a legal filing Wednesday the courts need to “harmonize” the state's two different laws on abortion after Attorney General Mark Brnovich moved last week to reinstate an almost complete ban on the procedure dating back more than a century. Brnovich...
ARIZONA STATE
Heat deaths in large Arizona county hit half-year record

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat associated deaths in Arizona’s largest county have hit a half-year record as more homeless people live unprotected outdoors in the arid desert city while summer temperatures soar well into triple digits. The most recent data from the Maricopa County Department of Health shows 17 heat associated fatalities were registered this year through the first week of July, with another 126 under investigation. About two-thirds of the deaths involved people who were outdoors. Other cities around the U.S. and the world are also sweating through earlier, more intense and longer lasting heat waves that scientists blame on global warning. Record high temperatures currently grip Europe, with London officials asking people to stay home and wildfires raging in Spain, France and elsewhere. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the number of heat associated deaths reported during the first half are far greater those recorded during the same period in past years. There were 11 such fatalities in the first six months of 2021 with 107 more under investigation; four during that period in 2020 with another 48 under investigation; and three in 2019 with 27 more under investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Motor Vehicle Division adds 4 more specialty license plates

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division on Monday announced the addition of four more specialty license plates. Drivers can now choose from the Arizona 4-H, Arizona education, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness and Thunderbirds Charities plates. Specialty plates typically cost $25 per year, with $17...
PHOENIX, AZ
Study: Arizonans Led Toilet Paper Panic Buying During Pandemic

We all remember March 2020, and the moment the world stopped turning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We all remember the uncertainty and the empty shelves. Nowhere was that more keenly felt than in the toilet paper aisle. We all remember that panicky sense that we wouldn't be able to wipe our own asses.
PHOENIX, AZ
4 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places To Rent In America

Not everyone has the dream of owning a home, while others are just temporarily living in certain cities. Whatever the reason, some agree that renting a home is just better. WalletHub compiled a list of the best places to rent in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life."
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona wants to execute last surviving defendant of Valley murder plot

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday his office wishes to proceed with executing another death row inmate. Murray Hooper, 76, could be the third inmate put to death this year after Arizona recently resumed carrying out executions. The state hadn't executed anyone for about eight years before Clarence Dixon underwent lethal injection on May 11.
PHOENIX, AZ
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

PHOENIX - The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past an estimated $600 million after no one matched all six number's during Tuesday night's drawing, but one lucky person in Arizona is holding on to a million-dollar ticket. A ticket matching four out of five numbers was sold in Arizona. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Karrin Taylor Robson outspent Kari Lake by $9M in second quarter

PHOENIX — Karrin Taylor Robson spent about $9 million more than Kari Lake from April to June as Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary race heated up, according to campaign finance reports. Taylor Robson reported spending about $10.4 million while Lake listed approximately $1.4 million in their second-quarter campaign finance...
ARIZONA STATE
Hoover Dam explosion, fire caught on tourist video

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt in the explosion near the base of the dam, an engineering marvel on the Colorado...
ARIZONA STATE
Mesmerizing Footage Shows Monsoon Moving Through Arizona

Several cities across Arizona saw monsoon weather over the weekend. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the storms moved through, leaving behind severe damage and power outages. Thousands of residents across the state lost power, many of them in the Valley. 12 News reported that the strong storms flattened a mobile home in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
