UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy found
UPDATE : David Pina has been found safe.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding 9-year-old David Pina.
He was last seen Monday morning around 7 a.m. near the 1900 block of Capistrano Avenue in the northeast valley.
He was last seen wearing a blue and black Champion shirt, khaki shorts, and blue tennis shoes with bright orange laces.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the LVMPD Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
