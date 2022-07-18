ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Opioid prevention advocates rally at Minnesota Capitol with new urgency

By Theo Keith
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fentanyl is now the dominant driver of opioid overdose deaths in Minnesota, which hit a record in 2021, giving new urgency to advocates for treatment and prevention who rallied at the state Capitol on Monday. The state recorded 924 opioid deaths last year,...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 4

McArthur
3d ago

I loved the story of the sheriff's office in California found 100,000 pills and thought they did a good job until the DA set the criminals free. still funny.

Reply
3
Related
fox9.com

Minnesota cities slap temporary bans on THC products

(FOX 9) - At least four Minnesota cities, including two in the Twin Cities suburbs, have temporarily banned THC products as they scramble to adjust to a new statewide law that legalized edibles and beverages, to the surprise of many. Stillwater, Robbinsdale, St. Joseph and Marshall have already enacted moratoriums,...
STILLWATER, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pushes for more funding to fight crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was joined by members of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Thursday to highlight efforts in the fight against the rise in crime in the state. Gov. Walz said investing in public safety...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
CBS Minnesota

Signs of Omicron variants spreading in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- While two super-infectious strains of the Omicron variant are fueling spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country, new infections in Minnesota appear to be holding steady, although there are signs the new variants are spreading.Data from the University of Minnesota wastewater surveillance study shows an increase in virus prevalence this week in all of the seven regions tracked but one -- the state's southeastern corner. The areas that saw the greatest increases were southwestern and south-central Minnesota, both of which have recorded significant spikes since July 10. Meanwhile, the viral load in Twin Cities wastewater has held steady...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Food aid coming for over 400,000 Minnesota children this summer

MINNESOTA, USA — The families of 410,000 Minnesota children will receive aid to help provide them with healthy meals this summer. The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) said in a press release Thursday that they will be issuing benefits to school-aged children beginning in late July. In early August, the department will issue funds to children under the age of 5.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Quietly Dropped Weekly COVID Testing Mandate

St. Paul, MN (AP) - Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace. The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Overdose Deaths#State Capitol#Paul#Fox#The State
mprnews.org

State government’s vax-or-test rule quietly expires

Unvaccinated Minnesota state government employees are no longer required to take weekly COVID-19 tests to keep reporting for duty, a quiet shift that hasn’t fully settled disputes around workplace vaccination policies. When Gov. Tim Walz announced the vaccine-or-test policy last August, he said the state was “leading by example...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Minnesota

VP Kamala Harris pens letter to Gov. Tim Walz, touting federal internet service program

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in an effort to get out the word that there are hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who are eligible for a federal high-speed internet program.In the letter, Harris talks about the creation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. For eligible households, the program gives discounts of up to $30 per month for internet bills or $75 for households on tribal lands. There's also a one-time $100 discount on purchases of a laptop, tablet or desktop computer. "To lower the cost of internet further, our Administration secured commitments from internet service providers across the country to offer high-speed plans that are fully covered by the ACP. As a result, millions of working families can now get high-speed internet without paying a dime," Harris said. Harris says that, based on the latest data, there are around 607,000 eligible Minnesotans who have not yet claimed their ACP benefit. For more information on eligibility, finding the right plan and signing up, go to GetInternet.gov.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Weekly COVID-19 numbers rise again in Minnesota

(Willmar MN-) Week-to-week COVID-19 numbers have again jumped statewide and locally. According to The Minnesota Department of Health, there were 9521 cases of coronavirus and 44 deaths in the past week, compared with 7244 cases and 29 deaths the week before. There were 267 cases reported in Stearns County, which was the same as the week before. There were 131 cases reported in Kandiyohi County, an increase of 84 from the week before. Pope remained the same with 22, Chippewa and Swift were unchanged with 14 each, and Renville County cases jumped from 22 last week to 47 this week. The MDH did not report any local COVID-related deaths in the last week.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Lt. Gov. candidate Matt Birk defends abortion, rape comments amid criticism

(FOX 9) - The Republican candidate for Minnesota lieutenant governor is standing by comments he made about abortion and rape at an anti-abortion rights rally last month. Matt Birk, the running mate of GOP governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, spoke at a National Right to Life Conference in Georgia on June 24 – the day that Roe v. Wade was overturned.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy