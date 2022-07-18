ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Clemency hearing postponed for death row inmate almost executed three times

By Public Radio Tulsa
publicradiotulsa.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA death row inmate who has more than once been within hours of receiving a lethal injection sees another change of schedule. Richard Glossip was set to appear before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for a clemency hearing Aug. 10. The board voted Monday during its regular meeting to change...

