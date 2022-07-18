Places to cool off in Springfield if heat advisories or excessive heat warnings are issued

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burn bans have been implemented across southwest Missouri due to the drought conditions and extremely high temperatures we’ve been experiencing. Firefighters from the Marshfield Fire Protection District say that controlled burns during this time aren’t the only things that can get out of hand. They say that along with throwing a cigarette out of your car window, the heat coming off a car’s exhaust can be enough to start a raging fire.

