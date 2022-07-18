ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Places to cool off in Springfield if heat advisories or excessive heat warnings are issued

KYTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoater dies after hitting bridge over Norfork Lake in...

www.ky3.com

Springfield, AR
Springfield, MO
Baxter County, AR
KYTV

Hot days continue with low rain chances

During an ongoing drought, rangers with the Buffalo National River are making guests aware of the obstacles that come with lower water levels. Upper portions of the river in Newton County are majorly dry, while other portions are still flowing.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches interactive map to avoid extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the community experiences consistently high temperatures, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department created an interactive map detailing cooling centers and other locations throughout Greene County where individuals can escape the extreme heat. The Cooling Center Locator will allow people who are unsheltered or do not have...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters explain how burn bans are implemented and enforced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burn bans have been implemented across southwest Missouri due to the drought conditions and extremely high temperatures we’ve been experiencing. Firefighters from the Marshfield Fire Protection District say that controlled burns during this time aren’t the only things that can get out of hand. They say that along with throwing a cigarette out of your car window, the heat coming off a car’s exhaust can be enough to start a raging fire.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What do AC repairmen say is the ideal temperature for homes?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With 100-degree weather outside your air conditioner is likely running constantly in your home. Every home differs in the ideal temperature that provides comfort, but having the temperature too high or too low can cause all sorts of issues. You might ask, ‘why would I turn up the temperature in my home […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

AC units working hard to keep up during extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Air conditioner units continue to give out in the extreme heat conditions. Heating and cooling companies across the Ozarks are working to keep up. Brett Callahan with Callahan Heating and Cooling said his phone is constantly ringing. “In this extreme heat a lot of the units in the area are not going […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Farmers in the Ozarks react to much-needed state assistance to help lessen the drought

The Springfield Cardinals General Manager says the four intruders are also stealing from the ballpark.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Missouri man catches record-breaking sunfish with a bow

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Hollister, Missouri now holds the state record for catching a redear sunfish using an alternate method. The Department of Conservation says that Andrew Hunt caught the fish on June 4 using a bow from a boat on Lake Taneycomo. The fish weighed 2lbs 2 oz.
HOLLISTER, MO
sgfcitizen.org

5 scenic Ozarks wonders (almost) anyone can see in a day

While a scenic view after a long hike is certainly rewarding, you don’t always have to work that hard. Numerous gorgeous spots in the Missouri Ozarks can be enjoyed without breaking a sweat. We’ve rounded up five easy-access beauties featuring springs, mills, and waterfalls in the Ozark National Scenic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

No survivors in head-on crash, East Hwy 86 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. reports in Newton County of a head-on crash just to the east of Shetland Road on East Hwy 86 alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. East Newton Fire/Granby Fire, Midway Fire Protection District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Price Cutter Championship Golf Tournament prepares for extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people will be in Highland Springs Country Club this weekend for the annual Price Cutter Championship Golf Tournament. With temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, spending too much time outside can be dangerous. Officials have put in several safety measures to help keep everyone safe throughout the tournament.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth Employee saves infant from hot car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jackie Muenks, a Radiology Manager at the Martin Center, climbed through a broken car window to save a ten-month-old from a hot car. Muenks’ said this all happened on July 14 just before her shift ended. “I had an employee come running into the lobby,” Muenks said. “He came and got me […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Woman Injured In Republic Crash

Repbulic, MO. – A West Plains woman has been injured while driving North of Republic on Monday at roughly 4PM. Hannah Salvesen, 28 of West Plains, was driving a 2005 Jeep Wrangler Northbound on State Route B, when she crashed. The crash occurred as Salvesen ran off the roadway, and her Wrangler overturned.
WEST PLAINS, MO

