‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Erich Schwer? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

The Bachelorette Season 19 premiered on July 11, 2022, and features two women in the lead role. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia made it to the final three in Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor but, unfortunately, had their hearts broken. During the Women Tell All episode, host Jesse Palmer announced both Rachel and Gabby would get another chance at love as they star in this season of The Bachelorette. The premiere episode featured 32 men vying for the hearts of Gabby and Rachel. One of those men is Erich Schwer. Here’s everything we know about him, including his Instagram, real job, age, and what spoilers suggest for his time on The Bachelorette.

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Erich Schwer. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Erich Schwer on ‘The Bachelorette’ with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

Erich lives in Bedminster, New Jersey. His bio describes him as “handsome with a quiet confidence that’s hard to ignore.” Erich considers himself “low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side. When it comes to relationships, Erich acts with intention and is looking for the real deal. He doesn’t want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship and says that the next time he commits, it’s for the long haul.”

Erich wants a relationship with someone who is laid back and knows how to communicate. However, he says he doesn’t really have a type when looking for an ideal partner. He has a thing for taller women , so Gabby and Rachel should feel free to bust out those high-heeled shoes. Above everything else, Erich really just wants to find his best friend. We hope neither Gabby nor Rachel enjoy escape games because Erich has zero interest in ever going to one. He loves red and white wine and hopes to one day see the Northern Lights in person.

How old is Erich Schwer, and what does he do for a living?

Erich’s bio for The Bachelorette lists his age as 29 years old and that he works as a real estate analyst. His LinkedIn profile states that he graduated from Elon University with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing with a concentration in Professional Sales.

What is Erich Schwer’s Instagram profile?

Erich uses the handle @oh_for_schwer on Instagram if you want to check out some photos from his personal life. The Bachelorette contestant’s father died recently, and Erich posted a tribute to his dad featuring a picture of him and his father walking on the beach when Erich was a child. Other images show Erich enjoying time with family and friends on the beach, hiking, and riding his motorcycle.

What spoilers suggest for Erich Schwer’s time on ‘The Bachelorette’ with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia

The premiere episode of The Bachelorette showed Erich and Gabby connecting quickly on the first night. Erich pulled Gabby away for some one-on-one time with her on the couch, and the conversation flowed easily.

“I really like Erich. It’s just so easy with us. We were just making each other laugh. I feel like I could really be myself around him,” Gabby said in a confessional later in the episode.

Thanks to Reality Steve, we know Erich makes it to Gabby’s top four men and lands a hometown date with her. However, fans have to watch for themselves to find out if this season of The Bachelorette ends in a win for Erich.

Catch all-new episodes of The Bachelorette on Monday nights on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.

