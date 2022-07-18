ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers: Jacob Reportedly Has Issues With the Other Men

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Bachelor Nation fans waiting for ABC to bring back The Bachelorette can rejoice, as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are at the helm this season. The two leads have officially met all 32 men vying for their love, and Jacob Rapini certainly made an impression. According to The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers from Reality Steve, Jacob might have a few issues with the other men in the house.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead regarding contestant Jacob Rapini.]

Who is Jacob Rapini? He made a shirtless entrance into the season

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 cast | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Jacob Rapini entered the house shirtless, making a memorable first impression on both Gabby and Rachel. So, who is Jacob on The Bachelorette 2022?

According to his ABC bio, Jacob is a 27-year-old mortgage broker living in Scottsdale, Arizona. His bio details that he’s picky about love, but that’s because he knows exactly what he wants in a future wife. “Jacob’s ideal wife will turn heads with her looks wherever she goes and have beauty on the inside that matches,” the bio reads. Additionally, he prioritizes fitness in his life and wants his future partner to prioritize her health. “Jacob is ready to let his guard down when he meets someone who checks all of his boxes,” the bio concludes.

Gabby was mainly focused on Jacob’s body when she talked to him on the first night. Jacob started showing Gabby his list of wants for a future wife. “Shirtless Jacob, his pecs are rock hard,” Gabby tells the camera. “I can’t stop looking at them. He’s great. He came to our conversation very intentional, which is nice. But he was way more shy than I thought. I thought they were going to be kissing all over the place, but they haven’t.”

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 spoilers from Reality Steve state Jacob has issues with the other men

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276dZr_0gkBsjAB00
Jacob Rapini | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

According to The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers from Reality Steve , Jacob might rub some of the men the wrong way. “In addition, and probably not too surprising, shirtless Jacob rubs a lot of guys the wrong way this season, and they have an issue with him,” Reality Steve reports. “I believe he’s involved in some sort of altercation this season.”

It’s unclear just how far Jacob makes it in the competition, but it seems he’s there long enough to get on the other cast members’ nerves. Additionally, we don’t yet know which woman he chooses to pursue. He seemed to like Gabby more than Rachel initially, but the men won’t choose the woman they want to go for until the third rose ceremony. Then, Rachel, Gabby, and the men board a cruise ship that takes them to Europe.

How far does Jacob get? Will fans see him on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8?

The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers reveal Gabby and Rachel’s top four men — and Jacob isn’t one of them. We don’t know precisely how far Jacob gets, but we imagine he gets eliminated earlier on. Gabby’s top four men are suspected to be Johnny DePhillipo, Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Justin Budfuloski. Rachel’s top four are allegedly Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, and First Impression Rose-winner Tino Franco .

Will fans see Jacob join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast ? It seems they will. Reddit users revealed Hayden Markowitz, Jacob, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris will all head to the beach this summer.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Tonight: Start Time, How Long, and Spoilers About Who Gabby and Rachel Take on One-on-One Dates This Week

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 1

#The Bachelorette
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

