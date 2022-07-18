Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Update: New Details About Their Custody Battle Over Son Hudson

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have been embroiled in a custody battle over their son Hudson for months, and the legal drama continues as the former couple faces another court date. Here’s what we know about the HGTV star and the English TV presenter’s custody battle and the new details that have emerged.

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have been in a custody battle over their son Hudson since April

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall have been fighting for custody of their son Hudson since April. The former couple got married in December 2021, just months after the Flip or Flop star’s divorce from Tarek El Moussa was finalized.

Hall and Anstead’s son Hudson was born in September 2019, and the couple separated one year later in September 2020. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021. The HGTV star went on to get married for a third time, to former police officer and real estate agent Josh Hall. Anstead has been dating actor Renée Zellweger .

On Apr. 28, TMZ reported that the English TV presenter accused his former spouse of endangering their two-year-old son and putting him at medical risk. Anstead filed for full emergency custody , claiming that he already took care of Hudson most of the time anyway, despite the shared custody arrangement. He also requested a court order preventing Hall from posting photos of Hudson for “any commercial endeavor” without his permission.

Hall filed court documents refuting her ex-husband’s allegations, and Anstead’s order for emergency custody was denied. The former couple was also required to attend mediation, and a court hearing was scheduled for the end of June.

It’s unclear whether Ant Anstead and Christina Hall attended their June court date or their mandatory mediation session, but the former couple now has a new court date regarding the custody of their son.

“Christina and Ant are co-parenting as best as they can ahead of their upcoming hearing,” an inside source told Us Weekly , adding that their next court date is in September. “They both have a busy summer schedule and are making it work, splitting time with Hudson.”

The insider continued, “They’d like to resolve their custody battle privately and hope to resolve their issues in due time.”

The former couple has been splitting time with their son Hudson

As they await their upcoming September court date, Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have continued splitting time with Hudson, per their shared custody agreement. They both recently shared photos of their son celebrating his first week of summer camp .

On July 12, the HGTV star shared an Instagram picture of the smiling toddler handing her a drawing of an ice cream sundae. “First week of summer camp. We both cried a little this morning at drop off ,” Hall captioned the cute photo. “But at pick up, he loved his day. Fun with animals, a pizza party and he’s so proud of his art project. .”

The Wheeler Dealers star also shared a photo of the two-year-old from his first day at camp. On July 11, Anstead posted an Instagram picture of a grinning Hudson wearing a blue backpack with cars on it and carrying a matching blue lunch box.

“Special first day for Hudzo at his new summer school…!” Anstead captioned the image. “This has been building up the past few days from him precisely choosing his new lunch box to exactly what he wants to wear today! (Of course he had to carry it the whole way!).”

The English TV presenter added, “He’s so independent and grown up and he has a real skip in his step. I am one proud daddo! x.”

RELATED: Christina Hall’s Exes Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Became Close Friends After Divorcing the HGTV Star