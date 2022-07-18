Heat Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Ramsey; Towner The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Benson County in northeastern North Dakota Towner County in northeastern North Dakota Southwestern Cavalier County in northeastern North Dakota Ramsey County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1018 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rolla to 7 miles northeast of Knox to 6 miles northwest of Fillmore, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Leeds around 1030 PM CDT. Baker, Perth and York around 1035 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Harlow, Maza, Rocklake, Churchs Ferry, Brinsmade and Egeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

