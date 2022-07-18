ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes County, ND

Heat Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Walsh SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 486 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENSON CAVALIER EDDY GRAND FORKS GRIGGS NELSON PEMBINA RAMSEY STEELE TOWNER TRAILL WALSH
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benson, Cavalier, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Ramsey; Towner The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Benson County in northeastern North Dakota Towner County in northeastern North Dakota Southwestern Cavalier County in northeastern North Dakota Ramsey County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1018 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rolla to 7 miles northeast of Knox to 6 miles northwest of Fillmore, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Leeds around 1030 PM CDT. Baker, Perth and York around 1035 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Harlow, Maza, Rocklake, Churchs Ferry, Brinsmade and Egeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kittson; Mahnomen; Marshall; Norman; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 486 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE KITTSON MAHNOMEN MARSHALL NORMAN PENNINGTON POLK RED LAKE
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR EASTERN BOTTINEAU...PIERCE...EASTERN MCHENRY AND ROLETTE COUNTIES At 1009 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Belcourt to 11 miles south of Towner to 5 miles southeast of Karlsruhe, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include St. John, Belcourt, Rolla, Balta and Anamoose. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND

