Heat Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR EASTERN BOTTINEAU...PIERCE...EASTERN MCHENRY AND ROLETTE COUNTIES At 1009 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Belcourt to 11 miles south of Towner to 5 miles southeast of Karlsruhe, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include St. John, Belcourt, Rolla, Balta and Anamoose. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
