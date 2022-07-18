ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Redding man arrested for alleged child molestation

By Karena Infante-Ysit
krcrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. — A Redding man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old child. According to the Redding Police Department (RPD), in May of this year, the six-year-old victim reported...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Man found guilty of 2019 murder in Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man has been found guilty of murdering a woman in October of 2019, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney said the jury found Jerome Dzwonek, 23, guilty of first-degree murder, sexual battery and unlawful intercourse. Dzwonek was found guilty...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man found guilty of murdering woman behind Redding skating rink

A Shasta County jury found Jerome Dzwonek guilty of murder, sexual battery and unlawful intercourse Thursday, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. Dzwonek was charged in the October 2019 murder of Larissa Cole. According to police, Dzwonek confessed to strangling 20-year-old Larissa Cole with an iPhone cord behind Viking Skate after they questioned him and searched his home.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

New details on Shasta Lake murder investigation, boyfriend claims self-defense

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Court records reveal new details on a murder in Shasta Lake last week, where deputies say a fight lead to a man killing his boyfriend. In a seemingly quiet neighborhood, a murder unfolded Saturday morning. According to the report by Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), they responded to a home on Los Gatos Avenue and found 55-year-old Bradley Kent Goodrich dead with his suspected killer and 52-year-old boyfriend, Peter Attanasio.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Shasta, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: New details on Thursday night's 5-hour police standoff at a Redding motel

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JULY 22, 4 PM:. Police have released additional information regarding the wanted felon arrested following Thursday night's lengthy standoff at a motel in Redding. Redding police said 32-year-old Jakeima Rohrbach of Redding—previously convicted for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, threats, illegal firearm possession and...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Head-on collision on Highway 299 leaves one driver with suspected minor injury

DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. — Two drivers collided with one another on July 20 on State Route 299 in Douglas City with one of the drivers suspected to have minor injuries. Bilal Abdelrauf, 21, was driving his vehicle along with a passenger westbound on State Route 299 around 2:20 p.m. As Abdelrauf turned to the left to merge, he crashed into David Marceau, 74, head-on.
DOUGLAS CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver killed in Redding rollover crash identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who was killed in a rollover crash in Redding on Wednesday. The coroner’s office says 32-year-old Michael Runyon of Cottonwood was killed. Officers responded to the area of Hartnell Avenue and Shotwick Trail at about...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime
nypressnews.com

The lasting effect that Sherri Papini’s faked kidnapping left on a community

A Northern California woman’s disappearance more than five years ago shocked the tight-knit community of Redding, California. The disappearance of Sherri Papini set off a frantic three-week search. Neighbors volunteered for grid searches and law enforcement made finding Papini a top priority. “There was an extreme amount of pressure...
REDDING, CA
crimevoice.com

Two arrested in connection to alleged “narcotics activity” in hotel room

Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post:. “On Thursday July 14th, 2022, the Redding Police Department’s Bike Team received information about narcotics activity at a hotel room at the Deluxe Inn in downtown Redding. Officers learned that the hotel room was registered to Sierra WILSON (26 years of Redding), who is on active CDC Parole for Criminal Threats.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Victim of Redding DUI crash remains in critical condition

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The family of Kevin Rabedew holds onto hope as he remains in critical condition at U.C. Davis after a drunk driver crashed into him Sunday in Redding. "Sitting here reflecting on the last few days has really, kind of, sank in. My body feels so...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County felon charged for having guns, ammunition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Glenn County man was indicted for being a felon in possession of guns and ammunition, according to the Department of Justice. On Thursday, 34-year-old Erick Perez of Orland was charged in federal court. The DOJ says Perez was found to have 26 rounds of 9mm ammunition,...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man on probation with active warrant allegedly caught driving on suspended license

Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post:. “On July 14, 2022, at around 1:29 A.M., Redding Police Officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for failing to stop at a posted stop sign. The driver of the vehicle, Oscar Montoya Jr., 23 years of Fall River Mills, was found to be on probation, driving on a suspended license, and had a warrant for his arrest. Mr. Montoya Jr. was placed under arrest and a probation search of his vehicle was conducted. During the search, a loaded 9mm handgun was located on the passenger floorboard of the vehicle.
krcrtv.com

Boyfriend murdered during fight in Shasta Lake last weekend identified

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) released the name of the man who was murdered following an argument with his boyfriend 52-year-old Peter Attanasio in Shasta Lake last weekend. According to the SCSO's Coroner's Office, the victim was positively identified as Shasta Lake Resident, 55-year-old...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for DUI that left other driver in critical condition

REDDING, Calif. — A traffic collision involving a 2015 Dodge Ram and 2012 Ford Focus was reported to the Redding Police Department on Sunday, July 17th, at approximately 8:09 a.m. The Redding Police Traffic Unit responded to the scene at the intersection of Oasis Road and Akrich street. The...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy