ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Local Athlete Gets Drafted for Major League Baseball

By Ken Peiffer
Q107.5
Q107.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Dubuque native is pursuing his dream to play baseball in the Major Leagues. Tommy Specht who recently graduated from Wahlert High School in Dubuque was drafted by the Texas Rangers with the 169th pick in the 6th round of today's Major League Draft. Specht at 6-foot 3 and...

myq1075.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q107.5

Iowa College Welcomes Back Famous Bossy Alum For Fall Appearance

He never really went away, but soon we'll likely be hearing and seeing a lot more of actor Tony Danza across the Hollywood media spectrum than we have in the 30 years since "Who's the Boss" went off the air. With a reboot in the works and his likely involvement in it, he'll soon be all over the place once again.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque Invites Prospective Students for College Visit Week

Dubuque, Iowa, has a rich history in higher education, and the City's colleges and universities offer remarkable opportunities for anyone seeking to further their education. In August, the second annual Dubuque College Visit Week will take place from Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Clarke University, Emmaus...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
Q107.5

Huge Week For Harley Riders as Mid-America H.O.G. Rally Comes to Dubuque

And when I say huge, I mean HUGE! Like 500,000 members strong and over 1,000 pre-registered bikes already for the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally presents; Hollywood Dubuque; pre-party events start on Wednesday, July 20th, and go through Saturday, July 23rd. H.O.G. stands for the Harley Owners Group and yes, they are 500,000 members strong! And that's not all, McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson will also be holding Bike Night on Thursday, July 21st, where the opening ceremony will take place; featuring, live music, good food, and cold beverages. With all the biker activities planned it might be a good time to go over some simple safety tips to keep yourself, 2-wheels down and to protect all our in-coming riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Here’s Your Chance to Play Police Detective in Dubuque

Police are seeking assistance in identifying two subjects who allegedly committed a Theft at Anderson Weber 3450 Center Grove Dubuque. The incident occurred on 7/9/2022 at approximately 5:55 a.m. If you have information on the subjects or the vehicle, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dierks Bentley Brings His ‘Beers on Me’ Tour to Dubuque

Dubuque becomes the latest concert stop for country superstar Dierks Bentley! The Q Casino announced today that Bentley is bringing his Beers on Me Tour to the Backwaters Stage on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 7 pm. Bentley is packing concert venues from coast to coast as one of Country...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

INTERVIEW: Tim Breitbach Discusses “The Final 19″ Documentary

Documentarian Tim Breitbach compares the initial news of Sgt. Dan Hefel's capture to that of John F. Kennedy's assassination. Of course, the two are apples and oranges on the surface, but when you consider the local impact of a Guttenberg native being taken as a prisoner of war (POW) during the Vietnam War, it was a "where were you" kind of moment.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Major League Baseball#The Major Leagues#Wahlert High School#The Texas Rangers#Major League Draft#Lumberjacks#Prospects League#Rbi
Q107.5

UD Heritage Center Teases Upcoming Lineup of Shows

Tom Robbins, Executive Director of the University of Dubuque Heritage Center, stopped in studio today to tease the lineup of shows and performances coming to the Heritage Center for the upcoming season, which kicks off in September. This will be the Heritage Center's 10th anniversary. Although he had to be...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque, Iowa Police Department to Host “National Night Out”

The Dubuque Police Department is inviting community members to join them for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Jackson Park (1500 Main St.) this year. National Night Out is an annual crime prevention event that promotes police-community partnerships, safety, and neighborhood unity. This will be the 12th consecutive year the Dubuque Police Department has participated in National Night Out, educating residents on anti-crime programs and how they can make Dubuque a safer, better place to live.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Q107.5

Maintenance-Free Living For Those 55+ In Dubuque

As we all get older, the goal is usually to live life at an easier pace. Household chores become burdens and getting out of the house to see friends rarely happens. These issues, combined with any underlying health concerns, make senior housing developments an attractive option when looking towards retirement. Cooperatives, like the Estates of Dubuque, were designed as a form of homeownership in which the members collectively own and control the developments in which they live. Residents buy membership stock in the cooperatives, which owns the land, building, and any common areas. Members obtain the exclusive right to occupy a specific home. These homes will be conveniently located on the North West side near the intersection of Derby Grange Road and John F. Kennedy Road, close to restaurants and other amenities. This patio-home cooperative will sit on 13 acres and include 35 individual homes meeting the Universal Design concept.  Also, inside this private, gated community will be a clubhouse featuring an open entertaining area, full kitchen, fitness center, great room with fireplace, indoor pickleball court, office/conference room, and outdoor area.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

The Mid-America HOG Rally 2022 Comes to Dubuque

Next week it's all about the Harley! With pre-events planned for Wednesday July 20th, official activities for the 2022 Mid America HOG Rally in Dubuque start on Thursday July 21st and go through Saturday the 23rd. This event is the big one, as 1,000 plus Harley's descend upon Dubuque for the first ever "Hollywood Dubuque" event! Before we get to far though, all these events are focused on a select group of riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Flashback is the Tri-States’ Beacon of Nostalgia, Good Vibes

In an increasingly uncertain world, people crave items that made them feel warm and fuzzy when they were younger. It's why half of the movies and TV shows today are based on preexisting properties (IE: Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, etc). Almost immediately...
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

PHOTOS: Blaum Bros. Mixes a Fun Tour with Great Spirits

It was an afternoon of bourbon, big laughs, and good-natured camaraderie at Galena's acclaimed distillery, Blaum Bros. And after hearing the origins story of brothers Matt and Mike, and understanding their sense of humor, you emerge thinking that's just what they envisioned for their humble yet powerful operation located on Highway 20 in Galena, IL.
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

A Herd of Hungry Goats Devour Dubuque College Campus

If you ever find yourself in the weeds, there are a few kids who can help you out. All kidding and puns aside, there's Goats on the Go Dubuque who can help you remove overgrown weeds, brush, and invasive species taking over your property. Such as it is on Clarke...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Bell Tower Theater Puts on The Last (Potluck) Supper

Bell Tower Theater Announces the Third Show of their 20th Anniversary Season - The Last (Potluck) Supper!. This musical comedy is the fifth show in The Church Basement Ladies series by Greta Grosch and Drew Jansen. The performance will be directed by the Bell Tower Theater’s Artistic Director and seasoned Dubuque theater expert, Sue Riedel.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
607
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy