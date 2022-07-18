ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 16:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Plateau EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM THIS EVENING BELOW 5000 FEET HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET Temperatures this weekend and the beginning of next week will not be cooler than the past few days, and thus the risk for heat related impacts will be lower. Heat sensitive groups and anyone outdoors for long periods of time should still take precautions from the heat this weekend as it gradually cools off each day.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Plateau EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM THIS EVENING BELOW 5000 FEET HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET Temperatures this weekend and the beginning of next week will not be cooler than the past few days, and thus the risk for heat related impacts will be lower. Heat sensitive groups and anyone outdoors for long periods of time should still take precautions from the heat this weekend as it gradually cools off each day.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM THIS EVENING Temperatures this weekend and the beginning of next week will not be cooler than the past few days, and thus the risk for heat related impacts will be lower. Heat sensitive groups and anyone outdoors for long periods of time should still take precautions from the heat this weekend as it gradually cools off each day.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy