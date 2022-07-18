Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Plateau EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM THIS EVENING BELOW 5000 FEET HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET Temperatures this weekend and the beginning of next week will not be cooler than the past few days, and thus the risk for heat related impacts will be lower. Heat sensitive groups and anyone outdoors for long periods of time should still take precautions from the heat this weekend as it gradually cools off each day.

