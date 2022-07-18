Special Weather Statement issued for Conecuh, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 434 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Crestview, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crestview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO