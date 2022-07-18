ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

northernexpress.com
 4 days ago

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernexpress.com

Tennessee Walt's Riding with the Outlaws

Return to the Outlaw Country movement of the 1970s & 1980s with songs by Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson & more. Tickets at door. Register.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

3rd Annual Summer Salon

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
northernexpress.com

For the Record

A Concert-Conversation Event. Featuring Chris Barron (Spin Doctors), Shawn Mullins, Steve Poltz, & fiddle sensation Faye Petree.
PETOSKEY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Entertainment
City
Nashville, MI
northernexpress.com

Author Event

Author Wade Rouse will celebrate his new books "Magic Season" & "The Edge of Summer." RSVP: books@mcleanandeakin.com.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Chris Barron (Spin Doctors), Shawn Mullins & Steve Poltz: Lyrics 'Round The Lake

The three artists will perform in a traditional writers round, as they take turns sharing original songs & the stories behind their lyrics. Barron is best known as the lead singer of the Spin Doctors, with top hits: "Two Princes" & "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong." Mullins is a singer-songwriter specializing in folk rock, instrumental rock, adult alternative & Americana music. He is best known for the 1998 single "Lullaby." Poltz is a founding member of the indie-rock band The Rugburns & collaborated with Jewel, including on "You Were Meant for Me" (#2 in U.S.). BYOB & blankets or lawn chairs.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
northernexpress.com

30th Annual Art Leelanau Benefit & Sale

The show highlights the work of over 100 artists with connections to Leelanau County & covers a range of mediums. Proceeds support both the Leelanau Community Cultural Center’s general operations fund & the many artists who live full or part-time in Leelanau County. The opening reception takes place on Fri., June 22 from 5-8:30pm. It is a ticketed event with live music, a full bar & heavy appetizers by Island Thyme Catering. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, July 31.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honky Tonk#Arts Center
northernexpress.com

NCMC Harris Garden Tour

Join North Central President Dr. David Roland Finley & his wife, Heidi, on a guided tour of the Harris Gardens. Learn more about the College’s Harris Gardens & a few of the 26 sculptures by internationally renowned artists. Register.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Muffin Ride

Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
northernexpress.com

Evening on River Street

Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Delilah DeWylde.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
northernexpress.com

Chillin' with the Chamber

Harbor Springs Area Chamber office, 118 E. Main St., Harbor Springs. Held the third Weds. of each month. Enjoy appetizers & drinks on the chamber patio. Meet up with chamber members & staff & find out what's happening around town.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy