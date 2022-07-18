"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

The three artists will perform in a traditional writers round, as they take turns sharing original songs & the stories behind their lyrics. Barron is best known as the lead singer of the Spin Doctors, with top hits: "Two Princes" & "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong." Mullins is a singer-songwriter specializing in folk rock, instrumental rock, adult alternative & Americana music. He is best known for the 1998 single "Lullaby." Poltz is a founding member of the indie-rock band The Rugburns & collaborated with Jewel, including on "You Were Meant for Me" (#2 in U.S.). BYOB & blankets or lawn chairs.

LAKE LEELANAU, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO