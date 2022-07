Utah sports radio host Patrick Kinahan claims that a Donovan Mitchell trade is near completion. Just when we thought the NBA offseason could not get any crazier than the Utah Jazz trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Kevin Durant wanting off the Brooklyn Nets, more news broke out of the Beehive State. Reports indicated that the Jazz were open to listening to trade offers for star Donovan Mitchell. We have since heard of the high asking price that CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge has in mind for a return for Mitchell.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO