Parkersburg, WV

American Red Cross will host a food drive Tuesday

By Kheron Alston
WTAP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Every year since 1958 the American Red Cross has held their free learn to swim program. With this program the American Red Cross has always tried to pay back Parkersburg for...

www.wtap.com

WTAP

Emu rescued in Williamstown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An unusual find ruffled some feathers in Parkersburg. People from Williamstown to Parkersburg saw an emu going through their neighborhood. Christy Braham’s husband made an unusual find in her backyard Wednesday evening in Parkersburg. While doing home repairs he found an Emu inside his fence.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Morehead, Carla Louise Simons

Carla Louise Simons Morehead, 60, of Parkersburg, passed away July 21, 2022, at Eagle Point Nursing Facility. She was born April 7, 1962, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late John Carl and Mary Louise Stephens Simons. Carla was an Optician and worked for Dr. Matt Weaver at Weaver Optometry...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Society
City
Parkersburg, WV
WTAP

Artists pick back up where they left off with Parkersburg floodwall mural

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the next few weeks, the next section of the Parkersburg floodwall mural will be done. Artists have been out for three days painting the mural. Lead Artist Christopher Santer, who grew up in the area, said, “It’s absolutely thrilling to be back and continue this. I mean, we made such big progress last year, learned a lot about the surface of the wall and, to be able to continue another segment is such a thrill...,”
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Storms early Thursday morning caused some damage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Storms early Thursday morning caused some damage... Areas near West Virginia University Parkersburg experienced trees and a powerline down due to the storms that moved through. Stacey Watson who lives in the area talked about what it was like experiencing the storms at about 1:30 in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Williamstown home caught fire early Wednesday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown home caught on fire early Wednesday morning. Deputy Chief of Williamstown fire department Paul Jordan said that the call came in around 7:14 Wednesday morning from neighbors and people passing by because the owners were not home. The Williamstown fire department was assisted by...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Morehead, Fred E.

Fred E. Morehead, 72, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, surrounded by his family at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born March 31, 1950, in Parkersburg, a son of the late James R. and Kathryn W. Brownfield Morehead. Fred was an U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

New Agriculture Program at WVU - Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Parkersburg is broadening its Agriculture Program. The Agriculture Department has various courses planned out this fall for anyone interested. These courses will cover many topics, including beekeeping, beef quality assurance, bovine artificial insemination, and many more. The Director of Agriculture at WVU Parkersburg, John Riggs,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Nichols, Judith Marie

Judith Marie Nichols, 78, of Waterford, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born November 15, 1943, in Mercer County, PA, to the late Harry and Irene Casedy Rankin. She was a graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage, PA. Judith served in the Women’s Air Corp during Peacetime. She was employed at Bartlett Farmers Bank for thirty years and was a member of the OCCL and a baton instructor at Barlow-Vincent Schools. She attended Decatur Chapel Church.
WATERFORD, OH
WTAP

A business man has won a lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man won a lawsuit against the city of Parkersburg and five city officials on Tuesday July 11th, 2022. According to court documents, on February 26, 2021… Ari Gold claims that seven city officials entered and searched his property without a warrant. Gold sued...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local college student receives scholarship after completing unique project

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) - A local college student received a scholarship for completing an interesting project. Jacob Warfield interned with Micro Machine Works in Vincent, Ohio, over the past year to complete his Associate’s Degree in Mechatronics and Robotics. While completing his internship, he was given a project by...
VINCENT, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Frey, Annette Margie

Annette Margie Frey, 86, of Parkersburg, passed away July 20, 2022, at Cedar Grove Assisted Living in Parkersburg, WV. Annette was born on December 25, 1935, in Barker, NY, and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Miller. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Riffle, Evelyn Jeannette

Evelyn Jeannette Riffle, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away July 22, 2022. She was born in Palestine, WV, the daughter of the late Francis R. and Bertha P. McCoy Lynch. She had at one time worked for Elkem Metals, The American Viscose, G.C. Murphy, and had retired from the Southside Walmart. She had at one time owned and operated The Real McCoy’s Bar on Mary street. She was an avid dog and cat lover, loved making pillows and traveling and selling them, and was known as “The Pillow Lady.” She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, sewing, crocheting, and playing cards. She loved life and lived it.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Walmart gunman is found guilty of wanton endangerment

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man who walked through Vienna’s Walmart with a pistol in his hands was found guilty of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Keith Allen Crace was arrested and charged back in October of 2021. He’s being held at North Central Regional Jail. Crace...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Dale Richard

Dale Richard Smith, 70 of Washington, WV. passed away July 20, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Parkersburg, the son of the late Pearl Richard Smith and Betty Lou Daugherty Smith Naylor. He had retired from the O’Ames Company after 33 years of service. He...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol monitoring drivers to combat speeding

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the summertime putting more drivers on the road, highway officials are looking to monitor those going above the speed limit. Ohio law enforcement is teaming up with five other states to combat speeding on the roads. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials at the Marietta post...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Hays, Carolyn Anne (Baker)

Carolyn Anne (Baker) Hays, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away July 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg on August 25, 1936, a daughter of the late Earl A. Baker and Grace E. (Mace) Baker. Carolyn was Christian by faith and a bookkeeper for Goldenberg Goldenberg and Stealey,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Renee, Jacquelyn Hathcock (Smith)

Jacquelyn Hathcock (Smith) Renee, 81, of Davisville, West Virginia, passed away July 21, 2022, at her residence, following a three-year battle with cancer. She was born on April 8, 1941, in Dewey, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Dorothy Hickman Hathcock and Jack Alvin Hathcock. She married Dickie J. Sherer on September 5, 1959.
DAVISVILLE, WV

