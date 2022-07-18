Big blow for the Blues as Juventus centre back and Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt 'lands in Munich to complete transfer to Bayern' despite being heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly 'landed in Munich to complete his move to the German champions'.

It is bad news for Chelsea, who had been heavily linked with the Dutch centre back after losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Despite being just 22, de Ligt has been a key player in Turin for the past three years, playing 117 games for the Old Lady.

Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly arrived in Munich ahead of his planned transfer to Bayern

According to reports in the Sun, de Ligt has arrived in Germany and is very close to completing his move to Bayern.

They also reported that the fee is likely to be around '£68million', similar to the one Juve payed Ajax when they originally signed the defender in 2019.

De Ligt could be a key rock at the back as Bayern look to win an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title and challenge for the Champions League.

Missing out on de Ligt will be a blow for Thomas Tuchel's side after they were linked with him

For Chelsea, missing out on the Dutchman will be a blow only partially softened by the recent arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

The Senegal captain is a world-class centre back, but adding de Ligt as well would have given the Blues a formidable partnership as they look to break the duopoly of Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea get their campaign underway at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 6.