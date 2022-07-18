Investigation into Independence officer's use of overtime completed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A special counsel has completed an investigation into an Independence, Missouri, master patrol officer's use of overtime.
KSHB 41 News I-Team investigator Jessica McMaster previously reported the officer racked up over $160,000 in overtime for non-police work.
The officer submitted 225 overtime slips, which claimed 2,800 hours to do construction work on the department's detention center.
Four other officers also logged overtime hours for non-police work.
The special counsel will present his findings to media on Tuesday, July 19, in the Independence Utilities center.
—
