Independence, MO

Investigation into Independence officer's use of overtime completed

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A special counsel has completed an investigation into an Independence, Missouri, master patrol officer's use of overtime.

KSHB 41 News I-Team investigator Jessica McMaster previously reported the officer racked up over $160,000 in overtime for non-police work.

The officer submitted 225 overtime slips, which claimed 2,800 hours to do construction work on the department's detention center.

Four other officers also logged overtime hours for non-police work.

The special counsel will present his findings to media on Tuesday, July 19, in the Independence Utilities center.

