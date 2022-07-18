ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Charity Blanchett: Alaska Native Quenches Thirst for Diversity with Dipping Spoon Foundation

Cuisine Noir Magazine
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZp5M_0gkBpiO500
Pictured: Charity Qalutaq Blanchett | Photo credit:Charity Qalutaq Blanchett

A large cardboard box went down on the kitchen floor in Wasilla, along with an enormous mixing bowl. That let a little Black Alaska Native girl know her mother was about to make akutaq. Charity Blanchett’s mom replaced the traditional seal or moose fat with Crisco, using her hand and arm like a whisk to whip up Eskimo ice cream with some fresh berries.

“My mom would mix that with some sugar, some instant milk and potato flakes because that would whisk up the Crisco just a little bit. And then ice cubes. I love, love Eskimo ice cream,” says Blanchett.

The daughter of a Yupik Native mother from the Artic and a Black father from Philadelphia is not likely to see Eskimo ice cream on menus in Wasilla or other Alaskan cities or towns. Blanchett started noticing the absence of anyone who looked like her working in restaurants or at local food festivals. “Food was a huge part of my life, but when I would go out to eat in restaurants, I never saw cultural representation, especially on a plate, in a recipe or a meal. I certainly didn’t see any representation among workers,” says the founder and CEO of the Dipping Spoon Foundation.

Dipping Spoon Vision

By the time Blanchett left Alaska for Hawaii in 2016 and then New Orleans, she was on a quest to shift the cultural landscape in the food industry. The Foundation’s mission is cultivating Black and Indigenous women to become culinary rock stars. “It is very rare for women to become head chefs, and incredibly rare for Black and Indigenous women. I would love to add a little bit more culture and gender representation in the industry. I think New Orleans is a perfect city for that,” Blanchett says.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur worked in a couple of Alaska restaurants while in her 20s. Although she does not have a culinary background, her interest in food, gender and culture grew once she left home. “I have a lot of friends in Hawaii whose families own cafes and restaurants. They are female-owned and female-lead, and they are using grandma’s recipes. It reminds me of growing up in my own house,” says Blanchett. “Living in New Orleans really opened my eyes to the power of hospitality, the power of restaurant groups and how they can really transform a city.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yB6w1_0gkBpiO500
Pictured: David and Martha Blanchett, parents of Charity Blanchett | Photo credit:Charity Qalutaq Blanchett

In 2021, the Foundation provided scholarships for two Black or Indigenous women 18 to 26 to attend the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI). The full scholarships would covered the $60,000 cost of NOCHI’s year-long program. Housing, travel, paid mentorships and externships, job placement assistance, mental health services and empowerment coaching would be included. “There are so many avenues for people to have careers in food. I’m very excited for Dipping Spoon to tap into all of that and provide access for our future recipients,” says Blanchett.

Voice for Change

A trip to Hawaii to visit her parents and younger brother Matthew in 2020 drew Blanchett’s attention to rising cries for justice and equality in the U.S. and other nations. Her flight to Waikiki coincided with the day George Floyd was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on May 25.

Blanchett’s perspective on race comes from her upbringing as an Alaska Native with African and Native American ancestors. Her parents, David and Martha Blanchett, are both pastors. They raised their seven children in a Black church and taught them to see themselves as equal to everyone. “Growing up, my parents instilled in me that I could be anything I wanted to be. I could be anything I saw. Two examples of that are our family attorney, who was a Black woman. My dentist and orthodontist was a Black woman. I saw positions of higher power, and I knew I could be those things.”

Dipping Spoon scholarships could foster that same sense of pride in other Black and Indigenous women. Blanchett also hopes the culinary students will develop the rebel spirit that makes it possible for her to battle discrimination by serving others. “All my life, I’ve been surrounded by acts of service, whether it’s through my indigenous community or the Black church. It really inspired me to give back to my community through food, especially as an Indigenous woman, because food is at the heartbeat and center of who we are.”

“Our traditional native food has not been regulated or researched by the USDA or FDA. Because of that, I think traditional food in Alaska is not seen as having nutritional value. It’s against the law to serve on menus or in restaurants,” Blanchett says.

The Alaska Native calls the lack of scientific knowledge about the traditional foods of Indigenous People a disservice and shortsighted. After all, Alaska Natives survived thousands of years on a subsistence diet and lifestyle by hunting, fishing and foraging. “Farm to table is nothing new. It’s a gentrified term for sustenance living. That is how indigenous Alaska native people still live.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYZPC_0gkBpiO500
Pictured: Charity Blanchett holding a uluaq is an ancient, one-of-a-kind cutting knife used by the Yupik women in her family. Photo credit:Charity Qalutaq Blanchett

Caribou is still Blanchett’s favorite meat. She identifies with Alaska Native, Black and Hawaiian women who pass down cooking traditions and tools from generation to generation. For example, the uluaq is an ancient, one-of-a-kind cutting knife used by the Yupik women in her family. It is a piece of art that evoked conversation and storytelling.

The Dipping Spoon will encourage Black and Indigenous women to do the same as they build careers through their culinary artistry and use the power of sisterhood to break boundaries. “I have lots of big, grand goals. But I think I will serve my community best by amplifying the voices of the next generation of culinary talent and creating opportunities for them,” Blanchett says.

If Blanchett succeeds, it will be the ultimate tribute to her Yupik name. “My name is Qalutaq, and the meaning of Qalutaq is dipping spoon. The literal meaning of dipping spoon is from one dip, you dip into the water, and the water is given to everyone. It grows and keeps going.”

Go to the Dipping Spoon Foundation’s website for more information on its scholarships and how to apply. Connect with Blanchett on Facebook and the Dipping Spoon Foundation on Instagram.

Cuisine Noir Magazine

