VANCOUVER – Clark County Public Health is urging residents to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses during the upcoming stretch of hot weather. Several days next week temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 90s and may climb above 100 degrees. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s. The length of the hot spell, coupled with warm overnight temperatures that provide little relief from the heat, can create a risk to health and safety.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO