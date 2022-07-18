ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claes Oldenberg, Larger-Than-Life Pop Art Sculptor, Dies at 93

By AJ McDougall
 4 days ago
Claes Oldenberg, the quirky godfather of Pop art, known for creating colossal sculptures out of everyday objects, died Monday at his Manhattan home. He was 93. His death was confirmed by the pair of art galleries that...

