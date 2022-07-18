Lehigh Acres man arrested after barricading himself in 6-hour stand-off with deputies

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County deputies arrested Jason Howell after a 6-hour stand-off Thursday.

Deputies said they were serving Howell, 41, a search warrant at his home on East 3rd Street when the situation escalated.

SWAT team, bomb squad, and drones were deployed.

Neighbors were frightened.

“We were just talking to my neighbors and some drones started going up im like oh somebody has drones here this is the first time and then when we heard the voice we were like get in now,” Elsa Cox said.

Deputies tried negotiating with the suspect.

Once deputies entered the home they say were confronted by Howell who was bunkered down and ready to ambush them

Deputies say Howell had created a bunker at the top of the staircase using a steel car door and was waiting for deputies wearing body armor and a gas mask with a loaded rifle pointing at them.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Deputies seized all of his weapons including AR and AK riffles and their magazines. Investigators said Howell had nearly 300 rounds of ammo.

Howell is out on bond.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments as we learn them.