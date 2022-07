A 55-year-old Eustis man is in jail after he reportedly booby trapped his home with homemade bombs he planned to use to blow up the residence and kill himself. Markus Fricke, of 30927 Tulip Ave., was charged with six counts of making or possessing a destructive device and single counts of discharging a destructive device, threatening to discharge a destructive device, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO