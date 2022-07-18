ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

MHD teen suffers life-threatening injuries. Shots fired in Fargo & Monkeypox vaccine arrives in ND

By Michael Downs
 4 days ago

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day's headlines and stories impacting...

Bison players rescue people from burning car. Major drug bust on ND highway & Free technology courses offered.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Some NDSU football players are getting credit for quick thinking, heroic, and life-saving actions. Troopers perform a major drug bust on a North Dakota highway. More free technology courses are being offered to North Dakota residents.
No foul play suspected following discovery of body in Polk County

(Lengby, MN) -- A body is undergoing an autopsy following its discovery on Thursday. At 9:11 a.m on Thursday, The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Essentia Ambulance responded to reports of a body discovery in Spring Lake near Lengby, MN. The body was identified as 65-year-old Fosston resident Raymond Larson.
Bicyclist hospitalized following strike by deputy vehicle

(Walker, MN) -- A bicyclist is hospitalized after being struck by a Cass County Deputy squad car. The report says a County Deputy was traveling northbound on 6th Lake Road when two people on bicycles failed to yield at an intersection. Officials say both bicyclists and the deputy attempted to stop, but one was struck by the squad car in the middle of the intersection.
Suspect identified, Trooper on leave after crashes, chase and shooting in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio is learning more about what turned out to be a sequence of events taking place in South Fargo Tuesday evening involving multiple law enforcement departments. North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says troopers initially responded to a crash on I-29 a little before 5...
Fargo man charged, accused of detaining, assaulting woman

(West Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is facing charges after he alleged held a woman against her will and assaulted her. The victim says Breon Jones went to her apartment and held her down and wouldn't let her leave while three young children were sleeping. Court documents also indicate Jones allegedly slapped her and threw he to the ground when she tried to leave.
Person jumps from second story window in Fargo apartment fire

(Fargo, ND) -- One person is recovering after jumping for their life in a South Fargo apartment fire Thursday morning. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 742 a.m. crews were dispatched to a report of a fire in an apartment building located at 728 23rd St. S.
North Dakota ranked 5th worst for teen drivers

(Fargo, ND) -- A new study ranks the best and worst states for teen drivers, and North Dakota ranks near the bottom. Personal Finance website WalletHub ranks The Peace Garden State 5th worst for teen drivers. The study takes into account 23 key metrics, including number of teen driver fatalities to average cost of car repairs to presence of impaired driving laws.
Fargo, West Fargo fire to graduate five recruits from joint academy

(Fargo, ND) -- Following a ten-week fire recruit academy, the Fargo Fire Department and West Fargo Fire Department is graduating five recruits from the fifth joint firefighter academy hosted by the two departments. “The academy ensures new firefighters in both Fargo and West Fargo are equally equipped with the same...
North Dakota State Fair getting underway in Minot

(Minot, ND) -- The North Dakota State Fair is getting underway. Festivities kick off Friday night with grandstand performances by Kid Rock and 1980s rock band Night Ranger. The State Fair Parade will happen tomorrow morning, starting on the corner of Broadway and Burdick Expressway and continuing to the fairgrounds.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A former Minneapolis Police Office is being sentenced to 30 months in prison for depriving George Floyd of his constitutional rights. A federal jury in St. Paul, Minnesota found former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane guilty of depriving George Floyd of his right to "be free from a police officer's deliberate indifference to serious medical needs", according to a statement made by the U.S Department of Justice. As a result, Lane is sentenced to 30 months, or 2.5 years, in prison, along with two years of supervised released.
Fargo city employees to take part in violent intruder exercise

(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo, Fargo Police Department and Fargo Fire Department will conduct a violent intruder exercise on Wednesday. The training simulation is scheduled to occur between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Fargo City Hall. The event has been discussed and planned for several months, and is not in response to any threats, intelligence or heightened security concerns.
Weekly COVID testing dropped for unvaccinated state employees in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Weekly COVID testing is being dropped for unvaccinated state employees in Minnesota. The requirement went into effect in September 2021, leading to thousands of employees taking tests each week. Employees who didn't comply with testing requirements faced possible suspensions or other discipline. Officials say the requirement...
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley get STEAM program donation

(Fargo, ND) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley is getting a bit of a boost when it comes to their STEAM curriculum. The BGC says they've received $7500 from the FM Area Foundation to support the existing 'Mindworks' programs at seven of their locations. "Given...
Heat wave affects 100 million people across U.S.

(Silver Spring, MD) -- More than 100-million Americans are under heat warnings as temperatures soar into the triple digits across the U.S. Thursday. Boston, New York and Washington, DC all will roast in temperatures in the 90s. Meanwhile, daily record highs are expected in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Triple-digit temperatures...
Fargo Police to host another ‘Downtown Download’ Wednesday

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Departmen will host another "Downtown Download” public meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in The City of Fargo Commission chambers. During the meeting, FPD will provide updates on the Rideshare Parking Ordinance and Downtown Substation. Discussions will be facilitated on the topics of homelessness, harm reduction and downtown crime statistics related to the downtown area. The meeting will also provide an opportunity for open discussion.
Nearly 1.1 million Minnesotans apply for hero pay

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota is getting a higher amount of 'hero pay' applications than expected. Nearly one-point-one million Minnesotans have applied for the one-time government bonus payment for frontline workers during the COVID-19 shutdown, about 400-thousand more than officials anticipated. The amount of individual bonuses will depend on the...
Downtown Fargo Hotel to Be revitalized by Blarney Stone

(Fargo, ND) -- A Downtown Fargo hotel is set to be revitalized by Blarney Stone. The owner of the pubs says he plans to transform the HoDo Restaurant on the first floor of the Hotel Donaldson. The restaurant closed in 2020. The entire main story of the building will be...
Pronghorn hunting season set in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota’s 2022 pronghorn hunting season is set, with 1,970 licenses available in 17 units. Bruce Stillings, big game management supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, said license numbers are up slightly from last year, when the department allocated 1,720 licenses. “Any-pronghorn licenses...
