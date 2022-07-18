MHD teen suffers life-threatening injuries. Shots fired in Fargo & Monkeypox vaccine arrives in ND

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A former Minneapolis Police Office is being sentenced to 30 months in prison for depriving George Floyd of his constitutional rights. A federal jury in St. Paul, Minnesota found former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane guilty of depriving George Floyd of his right to "be free from a police officer's deliberate indifference to serious medical needs", according to a statement made by the U.S Department of Justice. As a result, Lane is sentenced to 30 months, or 2.5 years, in prison, along with two years of supervised released.

