Slow damp night at the trap range. Not many shooters and intermittent drizzle. This coming Tuesday will be the absolute last league scoring night and start of the Triple Dog Dare game. The game consists of 3 trap scores, 3 5-stand scores and 3 skeet scores. August 23rd will be the absolute last scoring night. Call me if you need more info 490-0729.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO