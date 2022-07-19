ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pete Davidson Got Tattoo Dedicated To First Kiss With Kim Kardashian

By Justin S
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VprY9_0gkBm6f700

Nothing says true love like putting ink on your skin over and over again. As People reported, 28-year-old Pete Davidson has gotten yet another tattoo representing his love for his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, the 41-year-old mother of four. Of course, this isn’t his first piece of body art illustrating his love for Kim. In celebration of her passing the baby bar exam, he got a tattoo that says, “my girlfriend is a lawyer.” He also got ink that reads “KNSCP,” which represents Kim’s initials and the initials of her four children. Then, he infamously got Kim’s name branded on his chest with a hot iron. Now, this latest piece in his collection might be the most romantic of all if you’re into that sort of thing. It’s a dedication to the couple’s first kiss.

Pete is obviously covered in tattoos, like a bathroom stall in a dive bar covered in graffiti. So, it might be hard for normal eyes to spot any new ink on his body. However, Kardashian experts spotted some unfamiliar body art on his collarbone after Kim shared new photos of the couple on Instagram. If you squint, you’ll see that Pete has a new tattoo that says “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” with an infinity sign in the middle. What does that have to do with Kim Kardashian, you might ask? It’s a callback to their first kiss on Saturday Night Live.

When Kim hosted SNL back in October 2021, she and Pete shared a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch. Kanye West watched from afar, fuming that his ex-wife was kissing another guy on TV. And although it seemed like just an innocent TV kiss, it kicked off a legitimate relationship.

People reported that on a recent podcast appearance, Kim dished about their first kiss, saying, “It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn’t anything like a super, crazy feeling. I was just like, ‘Hmm,’ and then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just like being stupid, and it’s just nothing, and it’s just a stage kiss.”

Well, it wasn’t just a stupid thing. Sparks were flying on that SNL stage, and in a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she felt a “vibe.” So, after her SNL episode wrapped, she had the producers give her Pete’s number. The rest is history!

TELL US – ARE YOU INTO PETE DAVIDSON’S TATTOOS? HOW WOULD YOU FEEL IF YOUR PARTNER KEPT GETTING TATTOOS ABOUT YOUR RELATIONSHIP?

[Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images]

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Admits She Heard Sutton Stracke’s Side Of Argument With Diana Jenkins Before Criticizing Sutton For The Feud

Last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured more of Sutton Stracke versus everyone. After throwing a mud-splattered luncheon for the ladies, Lisa Rinna made a point of ruining it. Referring to Sutton’s recent fight with Diana Jenkins, Lisa inserted herself where she doesn’t belong, as usual. Especially since she wasn’t present for the argument that took place at Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party. I know we all need pot-stirrers on Housewives but between Rinna’s social media antics and constant case of not being able to mind her own business, it would be nice if she was off my screen.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Leah McSweeney Says She Would “Throw Hands” If Erika Jayne Cursed At Her Daughter Like She Did To Garcelle Beavauis Son; Slams Trolls For Attacking Kyle Richards’ Daughter

Do not mess with a mama bear. After Erika Jayne repeatedly told Garcelle Beauvais’ 14 year-old son to “get the f–k out of here,” the internet had opinions. And while Garcelle remained completely calm about the incident, some wouldn’t be so chill. Like Leah McSweeney of Real Housewives of New York.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Taylor Armstrong Says Wendy Williams First Brought Her Abusive Marriage To Russell Armstrong To Light, Not Camille Grammer

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 has successfully reunited Bravo fans with some of the most memorable relics of the franchise’s past. Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor serves as the iconic backdrop for new chaos. The terrible trio of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge returned with a bang. And, my personal favorite is the comeback of Miss Phaedra Parks, the queen of all confessionals.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Reality Tea

Denise Richards Says She’s Always In A Good Place With Ex-Husband Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has the patience of a saint. Maybe not when it comes to the ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But definitely when it comes to her ex, Charlie Sheen. The two have had plenty of issues during their marriage and subsequent divorce. But Denise seems more unbothered than ever about their unconventional relationship. Much like when she invited his sex worker friends over for Thanksgiving. I love that story.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#New Tattoo#Kim And Kanye#Snl#Aladdin
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiancé’s Pedro Jimeno Claims Chantel Everett Took 275K From Their Accounts 5 Days Before Separating

There may be no turning back now for TLC’s favorite 90-day Fiancé couple Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett. TMZ reports that the two are headed for divorce court, as Pedro has filed for divorce after 6 years of marriage to Chantel. The newest season of the 90-day spin off The Family Chantel has foreshadowed their marriage being on the rocks, and when there’s smoke with reality couples, there’s usually fire.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Report: Teresa Giudice And Dina Manzo Have Falling Out Over Luis Ruelas And Dave Cantin; Will Dina Attend Teresa and Luis’ Wedding?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s upcoming wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas has been plagued by drama. First, Teresa announced that none of her RHONJ co-stars would be in her eight-person bridal party. Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, who is Teresa’s brother, were furious that Melissa was excluded.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Reportedly Swears By the Same Mascara For Long & Voluminous Lashes — Get Two For 43% Off at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. When something’s royal-approved, we can’t help but put it right in our carts. But we found a mascara that’s approved by not one, but two iconic members of the British royal family. For Kate Middleton’s voluminous lashes, she reportedly swears by the Lancôme Hypnôse Volumizing Mascara for a fuller look. But do you know who else swore by this exact mascara? None other than Princess Diana. It’s true! Her former makeup artist Mary Greenwell said in a YouTube video with Lisa Eldridge that she used three steps for the late princess’ lashes. She used...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Stephanie Davison Spent $2,700 In An Auction To Date Stephanie Matto

Stephanie Matto from 90 Day Fiance is staying in the bag. A sweaty, farty, Instagram sponsored, bag. The TLC character auctioned herself off via TikTok over the weekend. The winning bidder earned a 1-hour virtual date with Stephanie. Bidding started at $100. That’s merely 20% of what Stephanie had been charging for a mason jar of locally made, bean and egg scented ass-gas. Talk about a steal!
TV & VIDEOS
pethelpful.com

Video of Two 'In Love' Fish Swimming in a Canal in Venice Has People Obsessed

Just when we thought the city of Venice couldn't possibly get any more romantic, we came across a love story that's bound to be one for the ages. Forget Romeo and Juliet. Or Jack and Rose from Titanic. Or J. Lo and Ben. After seeing a pair of two hopelessly-in-love fish swimming through a Venice canal, all those romances can be put to shame. (Ok so that's exaggerating. But just go with it.)
PETS
Reality Tea

Peter Madrigal Says It’s Messed Up That Stassi Schroeder Uninvited People From Her Wedding Via Email

If Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder was intending to make an impact with her dream wedding to Beau Clark in Italy, she succeeded. And it’s not just the optics of the stunning ceremony, bridal gowns, and views over Rome that has fans talking. The truth is that former cast mates are still coming to terms with the drama she created over the final guest list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She “Would Give Anything” To Have Teddi Mellencamp Back On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

There are a lot of reasons to dislike Kyle Richards – especially on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one thing I will never forgive her for is her insistence on making Teddi Mellencamp happen. Despite being booted from the show back in 2020, Teddi has still made multiple guest appearances. And I’m sure that’s all thanks to Kyle’s friendship with the so-called accountability coach.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy