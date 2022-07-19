Pete Davidson Got Tattoo Dedicated To First Kiss With Kim Kardashian

Nothing says true love like putting ink on your skin over and over again. As People reported, 28-year-old Pete Davidson has gotten yet another tattoo representing his love for his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, the 41-year-old mother of four. Of course, this isn’t his first piece of body art illustrating his love for Kim. In celebration of her passing the baby bar exam, he got a tattoo that says, “my girlfriend is a lawyer.” He also got ink that reads “KNSCP,” which represents Kim’s initials and the initials of her four children. Then, he infamously got Kim’s name branded on his chest with a hot iron. Now, this latest piece in his collection might be the most romantic of all if you’re into that sort of thing. It’s a dedication to the couple’s first kiss.

Pete is obviously covered in tattoos, like a bathroom stall in a dive bar covered in graffiti. So, it might be hard for normal eyes to spot any new ink on his body. However, Kardashian experts spotted some unfamiliar body art on his collarbone after Kim shared new photos of the couple on Instagram. If you squint, you’ll see that Pete has a new tattoo that says “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” with an infinity sign in the middle. What does that have to do with Kim Kardashian, you might ask? It’s a callback to their first kiss on Saturday Night Live.

When Kim hosted SNL back in October 2021, she and Pete shared a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch. Kanye West watched from afar, fuming that his ex-wife was kissing another guy on TV. And although it seemed like just an innocent TV kiss, it kicked off a legitimate relationship.

People reported that on a recent podcast appearance, Kim dished about their first kiss, saying, “It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn’t anything like a super, crazy feeling. I was just like, ‘Hmm,’ and then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just like being stupid, and it’s just nothing, and it’s just a stage kiss.”

Well, it wasn’t just a stupid thing. Sparks were flying on that SNL stage, and in a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she felt a “vibe.” So, after her SNL episode wrapped, she had the producers give her Pete’s number. The rest is history!

[Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images]