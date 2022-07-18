ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Artes program helping students earn GED and study art

By Megan Meier
 4 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County's Las Artes: Arts and Education Center is where 19-year-old Marianna Maximo feels at home.

"We're all like family here. I've never been close to my teachers and staff like I have been with them," said Maximo.

Las Artes gave Maximo a second chance at a high school education. The program helped her earn her GED while tapping into her creative side.

"I would really get sad about not having my diploma and dropping out, but if I could go back I don't think I would change anything," said Maximo.

Unlike a typical high school, Las Artes gives students time to focus on creative art projects that the whole community can enjoy.

"It's half day academics and half day art. It allows them that space to express themselves and be a part of something so big," said Las Artes Outreach Specialist, Haydee Armenta-Rivera.

The students' artwork is installed all around Tucson. The murals bring color and creativity to neighborhoods, libraries and other public places.

"A lot of the art that you see beautifying Tucson is done by the Las Artes kids," said Armenta-Rivera.

Las Artes helped Maximo gain the confidence to pursue a career. Since graduating this Spring, she's already working towards her goals.

"Being here, I've learned a lot, I've changed, I've grown a lot. I wouldn't be where I'm at right now without them," said Maximo.

Las Artes is currently accepting new student applications. The new session begins on July 25.

Megan Meier is a reporter for KGUN 9.

