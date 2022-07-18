ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: Las Vegas police locate missing 9-year-old, last seen Monday morning

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating David Pena, a 9-year-old who went missing on the morning of Monday, July 18.

In an update on the morning of Tuesday, July 19, Metro police say David was found safe and sound.

PREVIOUS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating 9-year-old David Pina.

Pina was last seen on Monday around 7 a.m. near the 1900 block of Capistrano Avenue. This is near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road according to Google Maps.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue/black Champion shirt, khaki shorts and blue tennis shoes with bright orange shoelaces.

Anyone with information regarding David Pina and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com .

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

