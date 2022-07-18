Roll Into Summer At WeHo’s Outdoor Pop-Up Roller Rink

Credit: The Sunset Strip

West Hollywood and The Sunset Strip are teaming up to bring L.A. some summer roller-skating nostalgia.

Popped up right on the iconic Sunset Strip, Angelenos can take advantage of the perfect weather and skate under our perfect blue skies. The Roller Rink features perfectly curated music daily and exclusive DJs sets on Saturdays. Each day, guests will experience some awesome brand takeovers and have a chance to get their hands on some exclusive merch.

Brett Latteri, Chair of The Sunset Strip BID, and owner of The Den on Sunset stated, “After a long, dry, pandemic, our businesses are open and welcoming customers back to The Sunset Strip. We are excited to launch Summer on Sunset again to highlight all the great, food, retail, music, and fun on the Boulevard we have to offer. Our retro roller-skating rink will be a destination highlight!”

It’s certainly the perfect setting for a date, some family fun, or just some sweet solo exercise.

Available Roller Rink Dates & Ticket Info:

July 18 – Hours: 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M

July 19 – Hours: 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

July 20 – Hours: 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

July 21 – Hours: 2:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.

July 22 – Hours: 2:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.

July 23 – Hours: 2:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.

Jul 24 – Hours: 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

July 25 – Hours: 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

July 26 – Hours: 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

July 27 – Hours: 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

July 28 – Hours: 2:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.

July 29 – Hours: 2:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.

August dates will be announced soon. Tickets range from $13.50-$15.00 and skate rentals are included in the price of admission. Each ticket is good for one hour of skating. Book your slot here.

Location: 8349W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, next to the historic Carney’s.