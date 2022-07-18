4-year-old Portland girl missing, believed to be at risk

Noelle Applegate, left, and her mother Shawnna McAvoy – photo courtesy Oregon Department of Human Services

Investigators say Noelle Applegate might be near the New Seasons on Hawthorne Boulevard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 4-year-old girl from Portland is missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services said Monday that she might be at risk.

Noelle Applegate went missing with her mother Shawnna McAvoy on July 15, ODHS said.

Applegate is 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has blond hair and light blue-gray eyes. She may have bruises or scrapes on her knees and elbows.

ODHS suspects Applegate and McAvoy are in the Portland metro area. The two often spend time around the homeless camp near the New Seasons store at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 40th Avenue. They may be with a man named Paul Simon.

Officials ask anyone who sees Applegate or McAvoy to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

ODHS said a small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or go missing. ODHS said it does everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety.

“Media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary,” the agency stated in a press release.