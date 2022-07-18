ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcohol could now be sold on Sundays

By Dallas Haggerty
 4 days ago
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Voters could soon decide whether alcohol can be bought in Rogers and Bentonville on Sundays.

The group, Keep Our Dollars Local, gathered thousands of signatures to get this issue on the November ballot.

Now the issue is in the hands of the county to decide if this will reach the ballot. Clay Kendall, chairman of For Keep Our Dollars Local, recognizes the benefits of adding booze revenue in Rogers and Bentonville.

“So our citizens are going right next door and purchasing alcohol on Sunday,” Kendall said. “Spending their money there, grabbing lunch, shopping, generating tax dollars for those communities when it could be staying here.”

The Benton County Quorum Court Committee will discuss the future of the topic in its meeting tomorrow night.

