IEM Cologne final most-watched non-major in CS:GO history

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Sunday’s final of IEM Cologne 2022 recorded a peak viewership of 1.25 million viewers, making it the most viewed non-major match in CS:GO history, Esports Insider reported Monday.

FaZe Clan defeated Natus Vincere 3-2 in the best-of-five final to take home the $400,000 grand prize. The two clubs’ global fan bases contributed to the record viewership.

The previous non-major viewership record was set earlier this year at IEM Katowice, with a peak of roughly 1.12 million tuning in, according to the website Esports Charts.

Even when counting majors, Sunday’s match was the fifth-most watched in CS:GO history.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Kurt Busch says next year ‘might’ be his last

Veteran driver Kurt Busch said he “might be done” racing in the NASCAR Cup Series after next year. Busch, who turns 44 next month, is in his 22nd full-time season at the sport’s highest level. The 2004 Cup Series champion hinted during an appearance Thursday on “CBS...
MOTORSPORTS
