IEM Cologne final most-watched non-major in CS:GO history

Sunday’s final of IEM Cologne 2022 recorded a peak viewership of 1.25 million viewers, making it the most viewed non-major match in CS:GO history, Esports Insider reported Monday.

FaZe Clan defeated Natus Vincere 3-2 in the best-of-five final to take home the $400,000 grand prize. The two clubs’ global fan bases contributed to the record viewership.

The previous non-major viewership record was set earlier this year at IEM Katowice, with a peak of roughly 1.12 million tuning in, according to the website Esports Charts.

Even when counting majors, Sunday’s match was the fifth-most watched in CS:GO history.

–Field Level Media

