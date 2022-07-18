ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Jersey Proud: Teenage tennis phenom has what it takes to go pro

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTCrN_0gkBj37Z00

New Jersey is not known for its tennis players. Only a few have made it to the pros in the last couple of decades. But there is a teenage tennis player from Bergen County who might be the next one.

“I really love the sport. I know there’s a lot of kids who play just to play. Or play with one goal like to go to college or to go pro. I really like the sport. I feel like I can make a great career out of it,” says Steffi Yakoff.

She says that intensity and repetition matter at the high levels of play.

“It’s the intensity that matters. The repetition of course, but it’s the amount of work that you put into those reps,” she says.

"Her level is very high, but to achieve the ultimate goal of being successful on the tour, you have to keep adding,” says Coach Brian Helm, of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy.

Yakoff may be born for going pro. Named for legendary tennis player Steffi Graf, Yakoff has been earning trophies from a young age. She started playing tennis at the age of 4. By 10 she was shattering expectations.

Now at 16, Yakoff is the No. 1-ranked player in the country. But her path is different. She is not living at a 24/7 tennis academy in Florida. She plays for Fort Lee High School.

“In Florida schools, they train around eight hours a day. I’m not like one of those players. I maybe need two or three [hours]. I like being able to go to school and have normal classes,” Yakoff says. “Honestly, my favorite part probably is like the bus ride there and from the away matches, talking with everyone and having fun.”

Yakoff is a normal, but undefeated teenager. She has never lost a high school match. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the 2020 season, Yakoff would be going for four straight state championships this fall. She says she is happy with three.

“I would really love to win it. I’m definitely looking forward to playing more high school tennis this fall,” she says. “I feel like it meshes will with the team environment I’m going to have in college.”

Yakoff will be heading to Harvard a year from now. She will study sports medicine as a Plan B. Plan A is to go pro.

"Dedication's going to be key in off seasons when she might be pulled to do internships…that's where we need her to be traveling and playing to start building her ranking,” says Helm.

Yakoff says she is up to the task.

"There's a lot of players, a lot of people who have the ability, but they don't have hunger, self-drive or motivation to go far,” she says.

Yakoff is playing in two tournaments over the next month. If she wins either one, she'll qualify for the Junior U.S. Open Tournament in late August.

Comments / 0

Related
unionnewsdaily.com

New GL football coach looks to turn team around

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — There are only three football-playing schools in Union County that have not won a state championship in the playoff era, which began in 1974. Governor Livingston High School is one of them, and first-year head coach Pete Ramiccio’s ultimate goal is to knock that number down to two.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange resident Naasir Cunningham is No. 1-ranked boys basketball player in the nation for the Class of 2024

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange native Naasir Cunningham is ranked as the No. 1 overall high school basketball player for the Class of 2024 by ESPN. Cunningham, a 6-foot-7, 175-pound small forward, played at Gill St. Bernard’s, located in Gladstone, last season, averaging 12.7 points, 6.25 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a sophomore. Gill St. Bernard’s finished 20-7, winning the Somerset County Tournament championship and reaching the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Non-Public B sectional final, where it lost to Roselle Catholic, 68-62. Cunningham had 10 points in the 84-63 win over Rutgers Prep in the SCT final. He had 11 points in the loss to Roselle Catholic, which went on to win the Non-Public B title and the state Tournament of Champions title.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Sports
State
Florida State
Bergen County, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steffi Graf
New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe Henry’s Top 8 Italian restaurants on the NJ shore

I know, I know: Everyone has their favorite Italian restaurants because here in New Jersey we have the best of the best in Italian cuisine. The choices are many so I narrowed it down to my favorite Italian restaurants on the Jersey Shore and I explain why. I encourage you to let me know your favorite Italian restaurant on the Jersey Shore and share with us.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Tennis Players#Internships#Mcenroe Tennis Academy#Fort Lee High School
New Jersey 101.5

This New Jersey boardwalk was just named the country’s best

Just like everyone has their favorite beach, in New Jersey it seems like everyone has their favorite boardwalk. But only one of them earned bragging rights for be named the best in the country by a prestigious travel site. Fodor’s just named the 5.5-mile Atlantic City boardwalk #1 in America....
roi-nj.com

1776 by David Burke in Morristown to feature immersive art and dining experience

Chef David Burke is once again revolutionizing the dining experience with one night of two amazing experiences at his 1776 by David Burke restaurant in Morristown. From 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Burke’s restaurant, which features the Topgolf Swing Suite, will play host to “1776SuiteArt” and “Enchanted Garden” 1776 by David Burke — offering diners the chance to experience an immersion of art and food.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

News 12

93K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy