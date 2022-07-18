ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Another riot in Ecuadorian prison leaves 13 inmates dead

By Associated Press Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDZfj_0gkBix3r00

QUITO, Ecuador — At least 13 inmates were killed in a riot at an Ecuadorian prison, officials said Monday, more than two months after a clash between rival gangs left 44 dead in the same lockup.

The penitentiary system said on its Twitter account the riot took place in the Bellavista prison in Santo Domingo, 70 kilometers (44 miles) south-west of Quito, Ecuador’s capital. Two inmates were injured.

Authorities said the situation inside the prison was under control.

On May 9, the authorities reported another riot inside the Bellavista prison with a death toll of 44 inmates. After the clash, the authorities said that they found firearms, explosives and other weapons.

The penitentiary system in Ecuador has seen several fights between gangs, and the government in the past has blamed confrontations on drug gangs linked to Mexican cartels.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
HuffPost

Police Shoot 15-Foot Pet Snake Wrapped Around Owner's Neck

A Pennsylvania snake-lover barely dodged death earlier this week when his 15-foot-long pet wrapped itself around his neck. Police and paramedics rushed to a home in Fogelsville, outside Allentown, on Wednesday, responding to reports of a man in cardiac arrest. They discovered the man unconscious on the floor of his home with the snake around his neck, Lt. Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Township Police Department told WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.
ALLENTOWN, PA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy